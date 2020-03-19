Who exactly is being tested for the coronavirus? Will it vanish when warmer weather arrives? And are kiddie play dates OK in this age of social distancing?
In a Facebook livestream Thursday afternoon, University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine infectious disease specialist Dr. Kelly Cawcutt answered commonly asked coronavirus questions posed by Nebraska Medicine spokeswoman Kayla Thomas.
The two touched on how coronavirus testing works, how the virus spreads and how limiting public gatherings will pay off in the long run. The video is still available to watch on the Nebraska Medicine Facebook page.
Can people who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, still spread it?
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. For some, those symptoms will be very mild, while others may require hospitalization.
The symptomatic patients, especially the ones coughing or suffering from shortness of breath, are the ones doctors are most concerned about spreading the virus, Cawcutt said. The virus lives in droplets in the nose, mouth and airways, and those droplets can spray out in a 6-foot radius and be inhaled by others or get on their hands. Scratch your nose with a germy hand and boom! Infection can happen.
Those who are positive for the coronavirus but don’t have symptoms can halt the spread by washing hands vigorously, limiting contact with others and covering coughs and sneezes.
If you think you have it, act like you do, Cawcutt said, even if a doctor or public health official decides you don’t meet the threshold for testing and should recover at home.
“We really, really need to slow down the spread, so do everything you can, not just to protect yourself, but protect the community.”
Who is being tested for the coronavirus now?
Cawcutt knows there are a lot of questions surrounding who is eligible for coronavirus testing. Those guidelines are changing rapidly, she said, and may depend on where you live and which health care provider you ask.
“What we say today could change tomorrow,” Cawcutt said.
Right now, the priority for testing is people who come into the hospital very ill; patients who are high-risk or have a compromised immune system or other underlying health issues that could worsen COVID-19, like diabetes or asthma; and health care workers.
“We know that we are going to need our health care teams to be in as full a force as possible,” Cawcutt said. “For symptomatic health care workers, we want to prioritize testing for them because we want to get them back to the workforce as soon as possible.”
Nebraska had 33 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday evening, but many tests are coming back negative, Thomas noted.
What is the test like?
Results for coronavirus tests don’t come back as quickly or as easily as flu or strep tests, Cawcutt said.
Testing involves a deep swab into the back of the nose. That swab is sent to a lab and takes, at best, several hours to process, with the help of several chemicals.
We’re supposed to limit contact with each other. So what should I do when I run out of milk and have to go to the grocery store?
Keep your distance from other shoppers — 6 feet if you can — try not to touch your face, eyes and mouth and sanitize carts or baskets if you can.
If everyone is clustered in the pasta aisle, come back in a few minutes when it clears out. If you’re feeling ill or are vulnerable to COVID-19, see if a neighbor, friend or family member can shop for you, or ask about delivery options.
School is out and my kids are already stir-crazy. Are play dates OK?
“Play dates are tough,” Cawcutt said.
If anyone is sick, play dates are off the table. Other parents may decide they’re comfortable with a small group — 10 or fewer kids — getting together.
Get creative, Cawcutt said. Organize an across-the-street dance party with some neighbors or participate in an activity, like the Shamrock Hunts that spread across Omaha, where you don’t have to come into contact with other people.
What is the treatment for COVID-19?
Patients with confirmed cases have mainly been receiving fluids and fever-reducing medications.
There’s a lot of misinformation circulating right now, but Cawcutt said there is no evidence-based data that shows a specific treatment or drug works to cure or prevent the virus. (Forget what you’ve seen on Facebook about hot tubs or zinc lozenges.)
Trials for treatment and a vaccine have begun, and research is ongoing to answer those questions ASAP, she said. In the meantime, treat any unverified information about miracle cures or treatments with skepticism. Check sources like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Can someone get COVID-19 twice?
That’s unclear right now and still being studied, Cawcutt said.
Will the virus die off or diminish when warm weather arrives, similar to the flu?
Because the novel coronavirus is so new, there’s a lot that scientists still don’t know regarding how the virus behaves.
Cawcutt said she’s hopeful that the spread of the virus decreases as temperatures warm up, but that’s still unknown.
Do I need to disinfect my whole house?
The good thing is this coronavirus is killed easily, especially by washing hands or surfaces with soap and water, Cawcutt said.
Disinfecting wipes with at least 60% alcohol work, too. Focus on places and objects that are frequently touched and not-so-frequently cleaned — doorknobs, computer keyboards, desks.
Get into the habit of washing your hands as soon as you arrive home.
A Tabitha employee waves to a group of volunteers outside as they cheer with supporting messages during a shift change on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for "recess" in the family's yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
