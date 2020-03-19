Who exactly is being tested for the coronavirus? Will it vanish when warmer weather arrives? And are kiddie play dates OK in this age of social distancing?

In a Facebook livestream Thursday afternoon, University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine infectious disease specialist Dr. Kelly Cawcutt answered commonly asked coronavirus questions posed by Nebraska Medicine spokeswoman Kayla Thomas.

The two touched on how coronavirus testing works, how the virus spreads and how limiting public gatherings will pay off in the long run. The video is still available to watch on the Nebraska Medicine Facebook page.

Can people who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, still spread it?

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. For some, those symptoms will be very mild, while others may require hospitalization.

The symptomatic patients, especially the ones coughing or suffering from shortness of breath, are the ones doctors are most concerned about spreading the virus, Cawcutt said. The virus lives in droplets in the nose, mouth and airways, and those droplets can spray out in a 6-foot radius and be inhaled by others or get on their hands. Scratch your nose with a germy hand and boom! Infection can happen.

Those who are positive for the coronavirus but don’t have symptoms can halt the spread by washing hands vigorously, limiting contact with others and covering coughs and sneezes.

If you think you have it, act like you do, Cawcutt said, even if a doctor or public health official decides you don’t meet the threshold for testing and should recover at home.

“We really, really need to slow down the spread, so do everything you can, not just to protect yourself, but protect the community.”

Who is being tested for the coronavirus now?

Cawcutt knows there are a lot of questions surrounding who is eligible for coronavirus testing. Those guidelines are changing rapidly, she said, and may depend on where you live and which health care provider you ask.

“What we say today could change tomorrow,” Cawcutt said.

Right now, the priority for testing is people who come into the hospital very ill; patients who are high-risk or have a compromised immune system or other underlying health issues that could worsen COVID-19, like diabetes or asthma; and health care workers.

“We know that we are going to need our health care teams to be in as full a force as possible,” Cawcutt said. “For symptomatic health care workers, we want to prioritize testing for them because we want to get them back to the workforce as soon as possible.”

Nebraska had 33 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday evening, but many tests are coming back negative, Thomas noted.

What is the test like?

Results for coronavirus tests don’t come back as quickly or as easily as flu or strep tests, Cawcutt said.

Testing involves a deep swab into the back of the nose. That swab is sent to a lab and takes, at best, several hours to process, with the help of several chemicals.

We’re supposed to limit contact with each other. So what should I do when I run out of milk and have to go to the grocery store?

Keep your distance from other shoppers — 6 feet if you can — try not to touch your face, eyes and mouth and sanitize carts or baskets if you can.

If everyone is clustered in the pasta aisle, come back in a few minutes when it clears out. If you’re feeling ill or are vulnerable to COVID-19, see if a neighbor, friend or family member can shop for you, or ask about delivery options.

School is out and my kids are already stir-crazy. Are play dates OK?

“Play dates are tough,” Cawcutt said.

If anyone is sick, play dates are off the table. Other parents may decide they’re comfortable with a small group — 10 or fewer kids — getting together.

Get creative, Cawcutt said. Organize an across-the-street dance party with some neighbors or participate in an activity, like the Shamrock Hunts that spread across Omaha, where you don’t have to come into contact with other people.

What is the treatment for COVID-19?

Patients with confirmed cases have mainly been receiving fluids and fever-reducing medications.

There’s a lot of misinformation circulating right now, but Cawcutt said there is no evidence-based data that shows a specific treatment or drug works to cure or prevent the virus. (Forget what you’ve seen on Facebook about hot tubs or zinc lozenges.)

Trials for treatment and a vaccine have begun, and research is ongoing to answer those questions ASAP, she said. In the meantime, treat any unverified information about miracle cures or treatments with skepticism. Check sources like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Can someone get COVID-19 twice?

That’s unclear right now and still being studied, Cawcutt said.

Will the virus die off or diminish when warm weather arrives, similar to the flu?

Because the novel coronavirus is so new, there’s a lot that scientists still don’t know regarding how the virus behaves.

Cawcutt said she’s hopeful that the spread of the virus decreases as temperatures warm up, but that’s still unknown.

Do I need to disinfect my whole house?

The good thing is this coronavirus is killed easily, especially by washing hands or surfaces with soap and water, Cawcutt said.

Disinfecting wipes with at least 60% alcohol work, too. Focus on places and objects that are frequently touched and not-so-frequently cleaned — doorknobs, computer keyboards, desks.

Get into the habit of washing your hands as soon as you arrive home.

