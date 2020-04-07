We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — A state official said Tuesday that applications for food assistance jumped 35% between February and March, in the latest sign of the economic disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus.

Stephanie Beasley, director of the Department of Health and Human Services Children and Family Services Division, said the increase was unusually large and likely reflected the number of people losing their jobs during the month.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state has taken steps to make Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits, or SNAP, more available to people who have been affected by the potentially deadly outbreak.

Those steps include making emergency allotments of SNAP benefits available, in addition to the usual amounts, and waiving the requirement for people to recertify eligibility for the program during April and May. The state also is waiving the usual work requirements for adults without children to get food assistance.

Beasley said the waivers will allow state workers to focus on processing new applications for assistance. SNAP benefits are commonly known as food stamps.

The governor spoke at his daily briefing on the state's coronavirus response as COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 36 of the state's 93 counties.

As of noon Tuesday, the state had 447 confirmed cases of the disease, according to HHS figures. A month earlier, Nebraska had one case.