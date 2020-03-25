LINCOLN — Two steps aimed at stopping evictions of renters hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic were announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday.

The Apartment Association of Nebraska, whose members have 46,000 rental units, has agreed to ask members to suspend evictions for 90 days.

In addition, the governor signed an executive order Wednesday waiving the state law requiring courts to hear eviction cases within 10 to 14 days after a tenant is served with eviction papers. The order is back-dated to take effect March 13 and it lasts through May 31.

Ricketts said the order could be extended if need be.

He said it’s specifically intended for people affected by the pandemic.