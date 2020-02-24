A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Feb. 17 after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The people were at high risk for being exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Another American who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus is being brought to Nebraska.
The person, who was evacuated more than a week ago from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan, is the spouse of one of the 13 people who arrived in Omaha Feb. 17 for monitoring and treatment of the coronavirus.
The person originally was being monitored at an Air Force installation near San Antonio, Texas.
The new arrival will bring to 14 the number of people who were on the Diamond Princess who now are under quarantine on the University of Nebraska of Medical Center campus.
The person was expected to fly from Texas to Omaha's Eppley Airfield on Monday evening. As with previous transports, the person was expected to arrive in a remote area of the tarmac at Eppley. The traveler will not enter the main terminal, officials said.
After arriving, the person was to be taken directly to the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine campus.
Meanwhile, one of the three people with coronavirus who had been in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit has been transferred back to the quarantine unit, Nebraska Medicine officials said Monday.
Eleven of the 13 people who came to Omaha last week tested positive following their arrival. Two tested negative for the novel virus.
By the end of last week, three of the 13 were being treated in the biocontainment unit. The other 10 were in the separate quarantine unit. Among that group, the count now is back to 11 in quarantine and two in biocontainment. With the arrival of the new passenger, the count will change to 12 in quarantine and two in biocontainment.
Most of the travelers weren't showing symptoms of the respiratory condition, now known as COVID-19, last week. Symptoms can include cough and fever but can worsen to a more serious illness.
Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease physician with Nebraska Medicine, said the quarantine unit can provide "chicken soup stage" care, including over-the-counter medications and fluids.
But those who need additional care, including some with other health conditions, can end up in the biocontainment unit. Situated in the Nebraska Medical Center, rooms in the unit are equipped as hospital rooms. Moving between the two, Rupp said, is "fairly fluid."
Nebraska Medicine now is posting daily updates at www.nebraskamed/COVID. Monday, the health system planned to launch an internal virtual town hall so the travelers can communicate with each other.
Rupp said officials are "very confident" of their ability to contain the virus within both units. Both are secure facilities and have engineering controls, such as negative air pressure and special filters, designed to contain agents such as the coronavirus.
The medical staff monitoring and caring for the 14 are wearing protective gear, including gowns, gloves, respirators and face shields to protect them and the public, said Rupp, professor and chief of UNMC's infectious diseases division.
The two people who tested negative for coronavirus could leave quarantine when their 14-day mandatory seclusion period is up March 2.
Those who tested positive will have to remain in quarantine until their symptoms improve and they have two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart. Rupp said officials do not know how long that will take.
The 14 are among 35 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States.
The World Health Organization said Monday that the outbreak, which has spread from China to several nations in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, is not yet a pandemic. However, officials advised countries to prepare for its arrival in case.
Significant increases in the number of cases have occurred in South Korea and Italy, where public events are being canceled in order to limit the virus' spread.
Rupp said health officials in the United States are hoping the forewarning they have had has allowed them to get ahead of the virus.
Still, hospitals, which all have plans for handling pandemic influenza, should be dusting off and updating those documents.
"This is a new virus for us. There are clearly some things we're starting to understand better, there are clearly still some unanswered questions," Rupp said. "But I do think we need to take it seriously."
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
