20200225_new_corona

A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Feb. 17 after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The people were at high risk for being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Another American who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus is being brought to Nebraska.

The person, who was evacuated more than a week ago from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan, is the spouse of one of the 13 people who arrived in Omaha Feb. 17 for monitoring and treatment of the coronavirus. 

The person originally was being monitored at an Air Force installation near San Antonio, Texas. 

The new arrival will bring to 14 the number of people who were on the Diamond Princess who now are under quarantine on the University of Nebraska of Medical Center campus.

The person was expected to fly from Texas to Omaha's Eppley Airfield on Monday evening. As with previous transports, the person was expected to arrive in a remote area of the tarmac at Eppley. The traveler will not enter the main terminal, officials said.

After arriving, the person was to be taken directly to the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine campus.

Meanwhile, one of the three people with coronavirus who had been in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit has been transferred back to the quarantine unit, Nebraska Medicine officials said Monday.

Eleven of the 13 people who came to Omaha last week tested positive following their  arrival. Two tested negative for the novel virus.

By the end of last week, three of the 13 were being treated in the biocontainment unit. The other 10 were in the separate quarantine unit. Among that group, the count now is back to 11 in quarantine and two in biocontainment. With the arrival of the new passenger, the count will change to 12 in quarantine and two in biocontainment.

Most of the travelers weren't showing symptoms of the respiratory condition, now known as COVID-19, last week. Symptoms can include cough and fever but can worsen to a more serious illness.

Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease physician with Nebraska Medicine, said the quarantine unit can provide "chicken soup stage" care, including over-the-counter medications and fluids. 

But those who need additional care, including some with other health conditions, can end up in the biocontainment unit. Situated in the Nebraska Medical Center, rooms in the unit are equipped as hospital rooms. Moving between the two, Rupp said, is "fairly fluid."

Nebraska Medicine now is posting daily updates at www.nebraskamed/COVID. Monday, the health system planned to launch an internal virtual town hall so the travelers can communicate with each other. 

Rupp said officials are "very confident" of their ability to contain the virus within both units. Both are secure facilities and have engineering controls, such as negative air pressure and special filters, designed to contain agents such as the coronavirus.

The medical staff monitoring and caring for the 14 are wearing protective gear, including gowns, gloves, respirators and face shields to protect them and the public, said Rupp, professor and chief of UNMC's infectious diseases division.

The two people who tested negative for coronavirus could leave quarantine when their 14-day mandatory seclusion period is up March 2.

Those who tested positive will have to remain in quarantine until their symptoms improve and they have two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart. Rupp said officials do not know how long that will take. 

The 14 are among 35 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States.  

The World Health Organization said Monday that the outbreak, which has spread from China to several nations in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, is not yet a pandemic. However, officials advised countries to prepare for its arrival in case.

Significant increases in the number of cases have occurred in South Korea and Italy, where public events are being canceled in order to limit the virus' spread.

Rupp said health officials in the United States are hoping the forewarning they have had has allowed them to get ahead of the virus.

Still, hospitals, which all have plans for handling pandemic influenza, should be dusting off and updating those documents. 

"This is a new virus for us. There are clearly some things we're starting to understand better, there are clearly still some unanswered questions," Rupp said. "But I do think we need to take it seriously."

Photos: More people potentially exposed to coronavirus flown to Nebraska

1 of 22

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started