A Boeing 747 pulled up in a remote parking area on the north side of Eppley Airfield about 6:50 p.m. Friday carrying 57 Americans returning from Wuhan, China.
Greeted by temperatures in the low 20s, the travelers boarded two charter buses for a short drive to a nearby building for medical screenings — their third assessment since leaving China an estimated 35-plus hours earlier.
Federal health officials have stressed that none of the arrivals would have shown signs or symptoms of coronavirus before their arrival.
The screenings are being conducted out of “an abundance of caution,” said Peter Cassell, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“They’re going to make sure they’re healthy and safe,” he said Friday night.
After the screenings, the travelers reboarded the buses and traveled to the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland, 30 miles southwest of Omaha. They arrived just before 11 p.m. It will be their temporary home while they wait out a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan area, the center of the outbreak of the newly emerged coronavirus.
The plane that landed in Omaha is among four that have arrived in the U.S. in recent days carrying hundreds of Americans returning from Wuhan. The others were bound for three Air Force installations — two in California and one in San Antonio, Texas.
The number of passengers who came to Omaha was reduced from about 70 to 57 because space was available at the other quarantine locations.
The travelers, all of whom had asked to leave China, included about 10 children. One of the travelers appeared to be carrying a baby.
The quarantine of Americans returning from the Wuhan area, where the novel coronavirus continues to spread, is part of what federal officials have described as an unprecedented action to stem the entry of the virus into the U.S.
Federal officials have described it as the first federal quarantine in more than 50 years.
“While we understand this action may appear alarming, we are acting out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Eric Kasowski of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who is leading that agency’s quarantine team, said in a briefing at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Thursday. “Our goal today, tomorrow and always continues to be the safety of the American public.”
HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a briefing in Washington on Friday that the risk to the American public from the virus remains low. “Our top priority is keeping the risk to the American public low, and we’re working on all fronts to do that,” he said.
Numerous precautions will be in place at Camp Ashland to protect the returning Americans and their families, as well as local residents.
The travelers will be monitored — with temperature and symptom checks twice a day — until their 14-day quarantine runs out. The clock started when they left China.
A team from HHS, which includes the CDC, are monitoring them and providing for their needs from the time of their touchdown in Omaha until the quarantine ends and they are cleared to return home.
The perimeter of the quarantine area has been fenced off, Cassell said. Those under quarantine won’t be allowed to leave the area, and they will not interact with anyone at the camp. U.S. marshals will guard the perimeter.
Vendors will deliver food to the camp entrance for the travelers, but the federal team will take it from there. The travelers won’t use the camp’s dining hall or exercise facilities.
“The risk to the community is very low,” Cassell said.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska Guard’s adjutant general, said the camp will continue its normal operations.
Classes are taking place there — the camp is the Guard’s primary training site — and that won’t change during the travelers’ stay.
In fact, 174 students arrived Wednesday for a basic leaders’ course.
Bohac said he contacted all of the students’ leaders beforehand and explained what was going on at the camp.
“There was no hesitation because of the confidence” in the federal team on-site, he said.
Three two-story buildings with a total of 85 hotel-style rooms have been reserved for the Wuhan passengers at the camp. They are elevated and were not damaged by flooding last spring.
Three single-story barracks buildings will be used for administration and logistics, although no one will be staying in them.
The single-story buildings were gutted in the floods but have since been repaired. So has the levee breach that led to most of the flooding within the camp.
Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine, said the medical center will play a supporting role to the federal effort. Its staff will not interact with the quarantined travelers.
But if someone develops symptoms of the virus, that person would be taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Where such individuals would be housed there would be determined based on their symptoms, she said.
A traveler with mild symptoms probably would go to the new 20-bed National Quarantine Unit, the nation’s only federal quarantine center. It’s in the newly opened Training, Simulation & Quarantine Center on the ground floor of the $119 million Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
An ill traveler who required hospitalization probably would be housed in the 10-bed Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, also at the med center, Schwedhelm said. An ambulance company that provides infectious disease transport for the state will be based at the camp 24/7 to transfer patients if necessary.
As of Friday, more than 31,500 cases of the virus — and more than 638 deaths — had been confirmed worldwide. Confirmed cases in the U.S. stood at 12. The 12th, a Wisconsin resident who had traveled to China, is reportedly recovering at home.
Coronaviruses are respiratory illnesses, which are typically spread by droplets produced when people cough or sneeze. Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, the CDC’s Kasowski said, they can travel only about 6 feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
The CDC is following established guidelines for protecting people, including air crews and bus drivers.
The planes that transported the travelers are contracted civilian planes that will be cleaned after use.
The returning Americans are arriving at a time when influenza remains widespread in Nebraska.
Kasowski said local residents experiencing cold or flu symptoms should not immediately think that they have coronavirus. It’s not being spread on a sustained basis within the U.S.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
