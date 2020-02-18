Cade Atkinson loves the outdoors.

Nothing beats hunting and fishing with his dad Brent and grandpa Dee. The Gothenburg farm boy has a flock of chickens and a garden to care for, too.

But the 11-year-old was grounded in rainy or snowy weather. The scooter he’s used since he was diagnosed with duchenne muscular dystrophy nearly three years ago couldn’t make it through the ruts and muck.

“He started getting left behind,’’ said Corey Goss, the president and founder of Heartland DSC, a local chapter of the Dallas Safari Club.

The club focuses on connecting kids with the outdoors. That was becoming an issue for Cade, who is unable to walk and has some issues with his grip.

7959.jpeg

Cade Atkinson and guide Frank Martinez of Northern Extreme Adventures look for signs of elk during the family's hunt in New Mexico.

After Goss heard about Cade's situation, he contacted an outfitter in New Mexico, who donated a hunt for Cade and his family.

Cade got to use the Nebraska group's all-terrain wheelchair, an Action Trackchair.  It took the club two years to raise the $18,000 for the wheelchair, which is available to any child who needs help to get around in the outdoors.

For three weekends in a row, the group took Cade fishing and shooting so he could learn how the chair worked ahead of the October trip. For that trip, he didn't have to worry about being left behind.

20190824_150235.jpg

Cade Atkinson had some fishing and shooting practice with the Heartland DSC's Action Trackchair.

“It was just unreal. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,’’ said Cade’s mom, Lynnette. “He got a big bull elk on that hunt. To know he helped provide the meat, he feels like he gets to contribute something to our family.’’

The only problem — Cade went back home to his scooter and the same obstacles. The family, which includes 14-year-old Cole, would drive their pickup as close as possible on hunts this fall, then carry the 85-pound Cade to the blind.

He harvested his first goose just a few weeks ago.

But Goss couldn’t stand the idea of Cade not being able to do what he loves while struggling with the effects of the progressive disease, which has no cure.

“The kid is so passionate about being in the outdoors,’’ he said.

So the club’s board tried to figure out how they could buy Cade a chair of his own. While it taken the group two years to raise the funds for its wheelchair, fund-raising for Cate's chair took just four months. Silent Ability, K.C. Heating and Air, the Gibson Family and DSC chapters in New Mexico, South Texas, the Texas Panhandle and Lubbock were all major contributors.

They surprised Cade, a sixth-grader at Gothenburg Elementary, with the chair at the group's third annual banquet Saturday night at the Scott Conference Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

He was watching a video about his hunt on big screens at the banquet when his brother tapped him on the shoulder. Board member Melissa Brown was driving the new chair over to their table.

Cade was thrilled.

“It’s going to be amazing for me to go outside even if it’s snowy or muddy,’’ Cade said. “It’s going to help with hunting.’’

When they got back to the farm, Cade could hardly wait for the chair to be unloaded. As soon as it was, he did his chicken chores, checked the mail and watered the cows across the road.

Pretty cool, he says. Mom Lynnette agrees.

“How do you ever thank someone enough when they provide your child with freedom and independence that you can’t provide?’’ she asked.

