Nothing beats hunting and fishing with his dad Brent and grandpa Dee. The Gothenburg farm boy has a flock of chickens and a garden to care for, too.
But the 11-year-old was grounded in rainy or snowy weather. The scooter he’s used since he was diagnosed with duchenne muscular dystrophy nearly three years ago couldn’t make it through the ruts and muck.
The club focuses on connecting kids with the outdoors. That was becoming an issue for Cade, who is unable to walk and has some issues with his grip.
After Goss heard about Cade's situation, he contacted an outfitter in New Mexico, who donated a hunt for Cade and his family.
Cade got to use the Nebraska group's all-terrain wheelchair, an Action Trackchair. It took the club two years to raise the $18,000 for the wheelchair, which is available to any child who needs help to get around in the outdoors.
For three weekends in a row, the group took Cade fishing and shooting so he could learn how the chair worked ahead of the October trip. For that trip, he didn't have to worry about being left behind.
“It was just unreal. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,’’ said Cade’s mom, Lynnette. “He got a big bull elk on that hunt. To know he helped provide the meat, he feels like he gets to contribute something to our family.’’
The only problem — Cade went back home to his scooter and the same obstacles. The family, which includes 14-year-old Cole, would drive their pickup as close as possible on hunts this fall, then carry the 85-pound Cade to the blind.
He harvested his first goose just a few weeks ago.
But Goss couldn’t stand the idea of Cade not being able to do what he loves while struggling with the effects of the progressive disease, which has no cure.
“The kid is so passionate about being in the outdoors,’’ he said.
So the club’s board tried to figure out how they could buy Cade a chair of his own. While it taken the group two years to raise the funds for its wheelchair, fund-raising for Cate's chair took just four months. Silent Ability, K.C. Heating and Air, the Gibson Family and DSC chapters in New Mexico, South Texas, the Texas Panhandle and Lubbock were all major contributors.
They surprised Cade, a sixth-grader at Gothenburg Elementary, with the chair at the group's third annual banquet Saturday night at the Scott Conference Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
He was watching a video about his hunt on big screens at the banquet when his brother tapped him on the shoulder. Board member Melissa Brown was driving the new chair over to their table.
Cade was thrilled.
“It’s going to be amazing for me to go outside even if it’s snowy or muddy,’’ Cade said. “It’s going to help with hunting.’’
When they got back to the farm, Cade could hardly wait for the chair to be unloaded. As soon as it was, he did his chicken chores, checked the mail and watered the cows across the road.
Pretty cool, he says. Mom Lynnette agrees.
“How do you ever thank someone enough when they provide your child with freedom and independence that you can’t provide?’’ she asked.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart
There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Libby DiBiase runs in a 14-pound vest during a workout at CrossFit Kinesis in Gretna. This Omaha police officer uses CrossFit to keep in shape for her unpredictable job.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Mallett practices his tennis skills at Miracle Hill tennis courts. After deciding to quit drinking Mallett, 92, made tennis his addiction.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Graft runs on the Wabash Trace in Council Bluffs to train for her portion of the MS Run the US relay. Gaft who has MS uses running to keep the symptoms at bay.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mary Manhart works out at the Downtown YMCA four times a week. She sees the people at the gym as her extended family.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hadeel Haider started to exercise after being treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma, and she fell in love with Zumba. Haider now teaches Zumba class at the the Maple Street YMCA.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Carney does a workout during kickboxing class. Carney used to work out so he could eat whatever he wanted. Now he understands diet is just as important as exercise.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rik Zortman runs the name of children who have died of cancer. He has ran the name of more than 250 children since his son's death in 2009.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Chipman, a 12-year-old gymnast with juvenile arthritis, practices at Airborne Academy. Chipman works to hard to compete and only misses practices if her symptoms are too severe.
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Joe Reisdorff and Dan Masters grew up in the same town, attending the same church were never close until Reisdorff needed a new kidney and Masters was a match.
Still recovering from a heart transplant, Rick Ganem wouldn't be able to make it to his daughter Sarah's wedding. So she brought the ceremony to his hospital room.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
MEGAN MCGILL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leota "Lee" Brown suffered a stroke and two days later, the 98-year-old was back to her spunky self at home in an assisted-living facility. She's required no therapy since the stroke.
MADONNA REHABILITATION HOSPITALS
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.