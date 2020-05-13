Doctors, nurses and staff members with Methodist Health System got some words of encouragement from familiar faces. 

In a video, some famous Nebraskans shared their thanks to hospital staff members for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The friendly faces included actor Scott Porter, actress Jaime King, director Alexander Payne, actor Andrew Rannells, actor Chris Klein, Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott and University of Nebraska at Omaha Athletic Director Trev Alberts. 

In the video, Payne said he's "hunkered down" in Omaha. "Along with so many other Nebraskans, I offer profound thanks for your work," he said. 

Porter, who wore a shirt with the state of Nebraska on the front, gave a nod to a popular phrase from his show "Friday Night Lights." 

"Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose," he said. "Thank you so much for everything you're doing and, of course, Go Big Red."

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

