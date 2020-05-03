Iowa health officials reported 528 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, boosting the state's total to date to 9,169. Nine new deaths were reported.

Combined with Saturday's totals, Iowa added 1,285 cases and 14 deaths over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Public Health had expected the surge because of a large volume of tests that were processed last week.

Sunday's additional deaths were in Black Hawk, Polk and Poweshiek Counties, with two each, and Bremer, Dallas and Dubuque Counties, with one each. Five of the people who died were age 81 or older, and the four others were 61 to 80 years old. Total COVID-19 deaths in the state stand at 179.

State officials said an additional 2,932 negative tests were reported, putting the total to date at 44,017. Currently 378 people are hospitalized, while 3,325 have recovered.

In Pottawattamie County, the County Health Department reported 46 COVID-19 cases so far, including two deaths. Seventeen people have recovered.

