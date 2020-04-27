A 15th person has died from the coronavirus in the Omaha area, health officials reported on Monday.

Also on Monday, Douglas County again saw its largest daily jump in cases.

The Douglas County Health Department reported Monday evening that a woman in her 60s has died from the disease. She had other health problems that made her vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, according to the Health Department.

The county reported its first death on March 27.

The Health Department reported that 49 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were confirmed Monday. That's the highest daily total since the county began reporting on cases in early March. Monday marked the sixth consecutive day of double-digit increases in cases in Douglas County.

The county now has 489 confirmed cases of the virus. Those newly infected with the virus range in age from 4 to 62.

Increased testing is contributing to the rise in cases, but the percentage of tests that are coming back positive has also increased. In recent testing, about 23% of people are testing positive.

Lancaster County, where Lincoln is located, has seen an increase of 16 cases since it reported numbers on Sunday. The county now has 156 confirmed cases. One death has been confirmed in Lancaster County.

Statewide, 3,028 cases and 56 deaths had been reported as of Sunday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will update the numbers Monday evening. 

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

