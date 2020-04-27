We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska saw its largest one-day jump in coronavirus cases on Monday, and a 15th person has died from the virus in the Omaha area, health officials reported.

Also on Monday, Douglas County again saw its largest daily jump in cases.

Nebraska reported 3,358 cases on Monday, up 330 from the day before. The previous highest single-day increase was 311 cases, which occurred twice last week.

The new death in Douglas County was a woman in her 60s, according to the Douglas County Health Department. She had other health problems that made her vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, the Health Department said.

The county reported its first case on March 6 and its first death on March 27.

The Health Department reported that 49 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were confirmed Monday. That's the highest daily total since the county began reporting cases in early March. The previous highest daily jump in cases occurred Sunday, when the number rose by 41. Monday marked the sixth consecutive day of double-digit increases in cases in Douglas County.

The county now has 489 confirmed cases of the virus. Those newly infected with the virus range in age from 4 to 62.

Increased testing is contributing to the rise in cases across the state, but flareups in hot spots may also be a factor.

In Douglas County, the latest round of tests has yielded a 23% positive rate.

Lancaster County, where Lincoln is located, has seen an increase of 16 cases since it reported numbers on Sunday. The county now has 156 confirmed cases. One death has been confirmed in Lancaster County.

More than 50 deaths have been reported in Nebraska.