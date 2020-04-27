Nebraska saw its largest one-day jump in coronavirus cases on Monday, and a 15th person has died from the virus in the Omaha area, health officials reported.

Also on Monday, Douglas County again saw its largest daily jump in cases.

Nebraska reported 3,358 cases on Monday, up 330 from the day before. The previous highest single-day increase was 311 cases, which occurred twice last week.

The new death in Douglas County was a woman in her 60s, according to the Douglas County Health Department. She had other health problems that made her vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, the Health Department said.

The county reported its first case on March 6 and its first death on March 27.

The Health Department reported that 49 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were confirmed Monday. That's the highest daily total since the county began reporting cases in early March. The previous highest daily jump in cases occurred Sunday, when the number rose by 41. Monday marked the sixth consecutive day of double-digit increases in cases in Douglas County.

The county now has 489 confirmed cases of the virus. Those newly infected with the virus range in age from 4 to 62.

Increased testing is contributing to the rise in cases across the state, but flareups in hot spots may also be a factor.

In Douglas County, the latest round of tests has yielded a 23% positive rate.

Lancaster County, where Lincoln is located, has seen an increase of 16 cases since it reported numbers on Sunday. The county now has 156 confirmed cases. One death has been confirmed in Lancaster County.

More than 50 deaths have been reported in Nebraska. 

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 60

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email