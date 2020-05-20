We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Grand Island area Wednesday.

The Central District Health Department, which oversees Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties, has reported 1,528 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths in the district.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to rise in the Omaha area as cases continued to tick up.

Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 143 patients were in Omaha area hospitals with COVID-19 and that another 59 patients were suspected of having it.

That’s a combined 202 patients locally as of Tuesday night; the total stood at 180 the day before.

The number of reported cases statewide reached 10,846 Tuesday night, with 132 deaths.

Douglas County’s total number of cases increased by 145 in the latest count, bringing the county’s combined number to 2,715 since the outbreak started. The county recorded 1,122 tests Tuesday — another day that surpassed the 1,000 test mark.

Twenty-four people with a COVID-19 infection have died in Douglas County. A total of 514 people are confirmed to have recovered in Douglas County.

Eight lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln on Wednesday, bringing the community total to 918.

A third death was reported by Pottawattamie County officials.

