Lincoln's latest cases of the novel coronavirus involve a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s, officials said Thursday.

Those two new cases brought the city's total to 11, according to a press release from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird's office.

As of Thursday morning, five other Lincoln cases were pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was monitoring 100 people.

Lancaster County had reported 442 negative tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Nebraska now has 220 confirmed cases, according to the release.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a Norfolk woman died of the disease, bringing the state's death total from the virus to five.​

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

