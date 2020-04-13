We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Ten new cases of coronavirus were reported Sunday and Monday in Douglas County, bringing the county's total to 245, local officials said.

Four more cases were reported in Lancaster County, bringing that county's total to 56.

In three of the new Douglas County cases, the people have been hospitalized. But plenty of hospital beds and ventilators remain available, according to figures provided by the Douglas County Health Department.

As of Sunday evening, 38 people in Douglas County were hospitalized with the virus and 599 medical surge beds remained available.

Of 392 ventilators available to area hospitals, 115 are in use, including 11 for confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to the Health Department.

The 10 new Douglas County cases are evenly divided between men and women and range in age from 28 to 72 years old.

Five of the people had contact with a known infected person, two have been confirmed to be community-acquired, one is believed to be travel-related and two remain under investigation.

The new cases in Lancaster County include a woman in her 20s and three men in their 40s and 50s, said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

A total of seven new Lancaster County cases have been reported since the weekend and of those, five are known to be community spread. The total number of confirmed community spread cases is now 37, Baird said.

As of Sunday evening, 814 cases had been reported in Nebraska and 17 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Updated figures will be released Monday evening.