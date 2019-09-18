No. 1 Nebraska hosts No. 2 Stanford in a 2018 championship rematch tonight at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers are 7-0 coming off victories over High Point, Denver and Loyola Marymount. Defending national champion Stanford slipped to second in the AVCA poll following a 3-1 loss to Minnesota.

We'll have live updates from the match throughout the night. You can see those below.

Below is a listing of channels and providers you can find BTN in Omaha:

DirecTV: 610

COX: 80 / 1080 HD

DISH: 439

CenturyLink: 650 / 1650 HD

Time Warner: 24 / 333 / 1333HD