No. 1 Nebraska hosts No. 2 Stanford in a 2018 championship rematch tonight at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center.
The Huskers are 7-0 coming off victories over High Point, Denver and Loyola Marymount. Defending national champion Stanford slipped to second in the AVCA poll following a 3-1 loss to Minnesota.
We'll have live updates from the match throughout the night. You can see those below.
Below is a listing of channels and providers you can find BTN in Omaha:
DirecTV: 610
COX: 80 / 1080 HD
DISH: 439
CenturyLink: 650 / 1650 HD
Time Warner: 24 / 333 / 1333HD
Position: Defensive specialist/Libero
Hometown: Kfar Saba, Israel
Hometown: Mansfield, Texas
Position: Defensive specialist/Libero
Hometown: Malcolm, Nebraska
Position: Defensive specialist/Libero
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Hometown: Maryville, Tennessee
Position: Defensive specialist/Libero
Hometown: Yorktown, Indiana
Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa
Position: Defensive specialist/Libero
Hometown: Alexandria, Indiana
No. 25 Callie Schwarzenbach
Hometown: Kearney, Missouri
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
Hometown: Johnson, Nebraska
Hometown: Encinitas, California
Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Position: Middle blocker/Outside hitter
Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado
