Ready for another week of Nebraska high school football?
Keep it tuned to this page for live updates throughout the night.
You can also check out the latest from The World-Herald's prep writers.
»
Ratings | Stat leaders
» Mike Sautter's Nebraska prep football recruiting rankings (
2019, 2020, 2021)
» Follow NEPrepZone on
Twitter and Facebook.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Close
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
From left: Moses Bryant, Elkhorn South; Zach Schlager, McCook; Bryson Williams, Lincoln Southeast; Masry Mapieu, York; Cameron Jurgens, Beatrice; Trevor Downing, Creston (Iowa).
From left: Noah Vedral, Wahoo Neumann; Tyler Ciurej, Bellevue West; Austin Allen, Aurora; Brett Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood; Patrick Arnold, Gretna; Jaylin Bradley, Bellevue West.
From left: Jared Bubak, Lincoln Christian; Gavin Rush, Aurora; Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood; Jacob Matthew, Millard North; Noah Fant, Omaha South; Nick Lenners, Lincoln Southwest.
From left: Adam Holtorf, Seward; Tanner Borchardt, Gothenburg; C.J. Johnson, Bellevue West; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Michael Decker, Omaha North; DaiShon Neal, Omaha Central.
From left: Jerald Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Mick Stoltenberg, Gretna; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Easton Stick, Omaha Creighton Prep; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke.
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
Top from left: Tavarius Bender, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Shoff, Cambridge; Sam Cotton, Lincoln Southeast. Bottom from left: Jake Schany, Blair; Drew Ott, Giltner; Michael Malloy, Sioux City Heelan.
Clockwise from top left: Ryne Reeves, Crete; Daniel Davie, Beatrice; Zach Sterup, Hastings St. Cecillia; Quentin Urban, Millard South; Cole Fisher, Millard North; Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central.
From left: Matt Hoch, Harlan; Tyler Evans, Waverly; Ronald Coleman Jr., Omaha North; Antaries Daniels, Omaha Northwest; Andrew Rodriguez, Aurora; Brandon Scherff, Denison-Schleswig.
Standing from left: Jon Lechner, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brandon Wegher, Sioux City Heelan; Tyrone Sellers, McCook; Cole Pensick, Lincoln Northeast. Kneeling from left: Vondrae Tostenson, Millard South; C.J. Zimmerer, Omaha Gross.
From left: Dan Hoch, Harlan; Collins Okafor, Omaha Westside; Baker Steinkuhler, Lincoln Southwest; Sean Fisher, Millard North; John Levorson, Crete; Trevor Robinson, Elkhorn.
Clockwise from top left: Kyle Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Harland Gunn, Omaha Central; Noah Keller, Kearney; Phillip Bates, Omaha North; Niles Paul, Omaha North; Jared Crick, Cozad.
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
From left: Moses Bryant, Elkhorn South; Zach Schlager, McCook; Bryson Williams, Lincoln Southeast; Masry Mapieu, York; Cameron Jurgens, Beatrice; Trevor Downing, Creston (Iowa).
From left: Noah Vedral, Wahoo Neumann; Tyler Ciurej, Bellevue West; Austin Allen, Aurora; Brett Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood; Patrick Arnold, Gretna; Jaylin Bradley, Bellevue West.
From left: Jared Bubak, Lincoln Christian; Gavin Rush, Aurora; Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood; Jacob Matthew, Millard North; Noah Fant, Omaha South; Nick Lenners, Lincoln Southwest.
From left: Adam Holtorf, Seward; Tanner Borchardt, Gothenburg; C.J. Johnson, Bellevue West; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Michael Decker, Omaha North; DaiShon Neal, Omaha Central.
From left: Jerald Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Mick Stoltenberg, Gretna; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Easton Stick, Omaha Creighton Prep; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke.
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
Top from left: Tavarius Bender, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Shoff, Cambridge; Sam Cotton, Lincoln Southeast. Bottom from left: Jake Schany, Blair; Drew Ott, Giltner; Michael Malloy, Sioux City Heelan.
Clockwise from top left: Ryne Reeves, Crete; Daniel Davie, Beatrice; Zach Sterup, Hastings St. Cecillia; Quentin Urban, Millard South; Cole Fisher, Millard North; Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central.
From left: Matt Hoch, Harlan; Tyler Evans, Waverly; Ronald Coleman Jr., Omaha North; Antaries Daniels, Omaha Northwest; Andrew Rodriguez, Aurora; Brandon Scherff, Denison-Schleswig.
Standing from left: Jon Lechner, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brandon Wegher, Sioux City Heelan; Tyrone Sellers, McCook; Cole Pensick, Lincoln Northeast. Kneeling from left: Vondrae Tostenson, Millard South; C.J. Zimmerer, Omaha Gross.
From left: Dan Hoch, Harlan; Collins Okafor, Omaha Westside; Baker Steinkuhler, Lincoln Southwest; Sean Fisher, Millard North; John Levorson, Crete; Trevor Robinson, Elkhorn.
Clockwise from top left: Kyle Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Harland Gunn, Omaha Central; Noah Keller, Kearney; Phillip Bates, Omaha North; Niles Paul, Omaha North; Jared Crick, Cozad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.