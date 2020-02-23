Learning doesn’t — and shouldn’t — stop just because school is out of session. Send your kids off to explore science, math, art, writing and more at camps centered on learning and discovery.
AIM FOR THE STARS
Math and science take the forefront here. Sessions explore astronomy, 3D printing, astrobiology, forensic science and other areas of interest.
When: One week camps, June 1-July 31
Where: Durham Science Center, located on the northwest corner of the Dodge Campus of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, 6001 Dodge St.
Who: Grades three to 10
Cost: $170 to $210
Information: aimforthestars.unomaha.edu
CLUB INVENTION: CAMP ELEVATE
Participants work on a brand new invention, play high-tech games and problem-solve. Camp includes zip-line races and other challenges.
When: June and July
Where: Brownell Talbot, 400 N. Happy Hollow Blvd.; Heritage Elementary School, 9950 Rosewater Parkway, Bennington; Gretna Elementary School, 801 South St., Gretna; Deerfield Primary School, 1100 Deerfield Blvd., Blair
Who: Kindergarten through sixth grade
Cost: $235
Information: invent.org/programs/camp-invention
SHOOT FOR THE STARS
Young astronauts will shoot for the stars, planets, moons and much more during this space-themed camp. The galaxy of fun includes crafts, games and science experiments. Campers also will learn about the science of outer space.
When: Afternoons, July 13-17
Where: Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.
Who: Grades one and two
Cost: $90
Information: durhammuseum.org/summer-camp
YOUNG NEBRASKA SCIENTISTS
Applications are open for 2020 Young Nebraska Scientist camps that let middle school and high school students explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Hands-on weekly sessions are held at university labs and biological field stations in Omaha and Lincoln and the surrounding area. Tenth- and 11th-graders even have an opportunity to be chosen for an 11-week research experience directed by a university scientist.
When: Various camps, June 1-July 15
Where: Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 St. Paul Ave., Lincoln
Who: Middle and high school students
Cost: $60 to $250; scholarships available
Information: yns.nebraska.edu/camps
HISTORY’S NO MYSTERY
Use this day camp week to solve mysteries and missions. Last summer, campers helped curators find a hidden part of the museum collection. This year, there are more discoveries to be made.
When: May 26-29
Where: Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.
Who: Grades one and two; three through five
Cost: $160
Information: durhammuseum.org/summer-camp
COLLEGE FOR TEENS — MAKE SPARKS FLY
Learn the basics of welding and build on those skills in a two-level camp. Level 1 teaches safety and shows campers how to design a metal art piece. Level 2 advances with more complicated techniques.
When: June
Where: Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus, Building 26, 5300 N. 30th St.
Who: Ages 14-17
Cost: $199
Information: mccneb.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.