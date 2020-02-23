Learning doesn’t — and shouldn’t — stop just because school is out of session. Send your kids off to explore science, math, art, writing and more at camps centered on learning and discovery.

AIM FOR THE STARS

Math and science take the forefront here. Sessions explore astronomy, 3D printing, astrobiology, forensic science and other areas of interest.

When: One week camps, June 1-July 31

Where: Durham Science Center, located on the northwest corner of the Dodge Campus of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, 6001 Dodge St.

Who: Grades three to 10

Cost: $170 to $210

Information: aimforthestars.unomaha.edu

CLUB INVENTION: CAMP ELEVATE

Participants work on a brand new invention, play high-tech games and problem-solve. Camp includes zip-line races and other challenges.

When: June and July

Where: Brownell Talbot, 400 N. Happy Hollow Blvd.; Heritage Elementary School, 9950 Rosewater Parkway, Bennington; Gretna Elementary School, 801 South St., Gretna; Deerfield Primary School, 1100 Deerfield Blvd., Blair

Who: Kindergarten through sixth grade

Cost: $235

Information: invent.org/programs/camp-invention

SHOOT FOR THE STARS

Young astronauts will shoot for the stars, planets, moons and much more during this space-themed camp. The galaxy of fun includes crafts, games and science experiments. Campers also will learn about the science of outer space.

When: Afternoons, July 13-17

Where: Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Who: Grades one and two

Cost: $90

Information: durhammuseum.org/summer-camp

YOUNG NEBRASKA SCIENTISTS

Applications are open for 2020 Young Nebraska Scientist camps that let middle school and high school students explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Hands-on weekly sessions are held at university labs and biological field stations in Omaha and Lincoln and the surrounding area. Tenth- and 11th-graders even have an opportunity to be chosen for an 11-week research experience directed by a university scientist.

When: Various camps, June 1-July 15

Where: Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 St. Paul Ave., Lincoln

Who: Middle and high school students

Cost: $60 to $250; scholarships available

Information: yns.nebraska.edu/camps

HISTORY’S NO MYSTERY

Use this day camp week to solve mysteries and missions. Last summer, campers helped curators find a hidden part of the museum collection. This year, there are more discoveries to be made.

When: May 26-29

Where: Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Who: Grades one and two; three through five

Cost: $160

Information: durhammuseum.org/summer-camp

COLLEGE FOR TEENS — MAKE SPARKS FLY

Learn the basics of welding and build on those skills in a two-level camp. Level 1 teaches safety and shows campers how to design a metal art piece. Level 2 advances with more complicated techniques.

When: June

Where: Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus, Building 26, 5300 N. 30th St.

Who: Ages 14-17

Cost: $199

Information: mccneb.edu

