20200329_liv_lemonade_teachers

Teachers Sara Connell, left, and Sara Zehnacker take a break from organizing to play “tennis” in the yard with their dog, Cooper. Both agreed that time away from their students is the worst part of social distancing.

 MARJIE DUCEYTHE WORLD-HERALD

Roommates Sara Connell and Sara Zehnacker took a break from organizing with an impromptu game of “tennis” in their front yard.

Connell is a third-grade teacher at Hartman Elementary. Zehacker teaches eighth-grade English at Beveridge Magnet Middle School.

Since they’re not in their classrooms, they’ve been organizing every space in their house, from the coffee bar to their closets. One of the biggest projects on their list? The basement.

“When we moved in together five years ago, we saved everything from our apartments in case we moved out again or got married,” Connell said. “If we don’t want this stuff now, we aren’t going to want it in our future lives.”

It feels refreshing and productive to get so much done, they say. But what happens when they run out of things to organize?

“I have personal goals I want to meet,” Zehnacker said. “Reading five to 10 books, running, working out and writing letters.”

They both agreed being away from their students isn’t a vacation and isn’t easy.

It’s been very emotional, Zehnacker said.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to do,” Connell said. “We miss them so much. Our job is not a job to us. It’s part of our purpose. We worry about them; we think about them all day.”

Photos: Omaha South High School program gives free sack lunches during coronavirus

1 of 6

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Tags

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email