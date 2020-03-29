Teachers Sara Connell, left, and Sara Zehnacker take a break from organizing to play “tennis” in the yard with their dog, Cooper. Both agreed that time away from their students is the worst part of social distancing.
Roommates Sara Connell and Sara Zehnacker took a break from organizing with an impromptu game of “tennis” in their front yard.
Connell is a third-grade teacher at Hartman Elementary. Zehacker teaches eighth-grade English at Beveridge Magnet Middle School.
Since they’re not in their classrooms, they’ve been organizing every space in their house, from the coffee bar to their closets. One of the biggest projects on their list? The basement.
“When we moved in together five years ago, we saved everything from our apartments in case we moved out again or got married,” Connell said. “If we don’t want this stuff now, we aren’t going to want it in our future lives.”
It feels refreshing and productive to get so much done, they say. But what happens when they run out of things to organize?
“I have personal goals I want to meet,” Zehnacker said. “Reading five to 10 books, running, working out and writing letters.”
They both agreed being away from their students isn’t a vacation and isn’t easy.
It’s been very emotional, Zehnacker said.
“It’s probably one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to do,” Connell said. “We miss them so much. Our job is not a job to us. It’s part of our purpose. We worry about them; we think about them all day.”
Juanita Valadez, of Omaha, is delivered sandwiches and more for herself and children outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
