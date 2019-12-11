Turkey wars (copy)

Two neighbors, who live near Willow Creek Drive and Borman Street, are having an inflatable turkey battle in their front yards.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The recent inflatable turkey war between neighbors near 156th and Harrison Streets took over their landscapes.

It was quite a story, and the Thanksgiving decoration "battle" became something of a neighborhood attraction that’s also garnered national attention.

We just had to find out how it all turned out. Who won, the Vachas or the Friskopps?

It was declared a tie, said Dan Vacha. When he left town before Thanksgiving, he was up by two turkeys. But he said a certain 9-year-old named Paxton Friskopp snuck out two more.

Vacha said the yearly competition is a lot of fun but exhausting.

“Glad to take them down,’’ he said. “They were a lot of work keeping up and from blowing over. Modest Christmas decor up now.’’

After The World-Herald initially reported on their battle, the neighbors estimated cars drove by every 30 seconds or so. Often, someone popped out of the car to take photos or snap a selfie of the inflatable flocks. 

