If you don’t want to dig up a space in your backyard for a garden, grow bags are a good option.

“We just want to make sure we’re selecting the plants that will be best for a container,” said Scott Evans, Nebraska Extension horticulture program coordinator.

He recommends these for a smaller space:

» Blue potato

» Patio tomato

» Bush cucumber

These also will work:

Chefs blend

This lettuce, called chef’s blend, would work in a grow bag.

» Eggplant

» Peppers

» Herbs

» Broccoli

» Cauliflower

» Cabbage

» Leaf lettuce

Evans recommends using bagged potting mix because it makes it easier to move and the soil won’t become compacted.

If you also have bagged top soil, mix two parts potting mix with one part top soil, and stir together like a cake mix.

“You want to have a uniform mix from top to bottom,” he said. “You don’t want to layer it.”

Potting soils often don’t contain enough calcium, so you may need to add gypsum to help prevent blossom end rot. Not all veggies need it but fruits such as tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and cucumbers do, Evans said. Leafy greens will be fine without it.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

