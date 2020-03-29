Those entries in your diary in which you detail how scared you are about the coronavirus?

Amy Schindler wants to see them.

Same with that photo you took of a funny virus sign or the drawing you made of your kitty as you doodled through another unsettling news report.

Schindler is the director of archives and special collections at the University of Nebraska at Omaha Libraries. Along with archivists Claire du Laney and Lori Schwartz, she’s working on a project that was first intended to keep part-time student employees busy at home while they couldn’t work in the library, but now is open to the public, too.

“We want to document local folks’ experiences in living through these times,” she said. “We want to document it in the moment it’s happening.”

UNO Libraries’ Archives and Special Collections is asking community members to share their diaries, photos, videos, interviews, zines, creative writing and other creations to document this moment in history.

As an archivist, Schindler knows very well how memories can shift and change over the years. So they want people to share their pandemic experiences now, before other layers are added as time goes by.

Those who participate in the project don’t have to worry about others seeing what they shared immediately unless they want to. People can choose to have their contribution made available to the public now or in 10 or 20 years, and whether it’s used online or in a physical display.

“We thought this would be a great project,” Schindler said “It serves a really important purpose for the archives to save the voices and experiences of people living their everyday lives. We don’t want to wait hundreds of years before we start collecting.”

Schindler can still find diaries of people who lived through the Spanish flu of 1918 from their descendants. But she said in 100 years, it will be much harder to track down digital files — thus the sense of urgency.

Anyone interested in the project can contact du Laney and Schwartz at 402-554-6046 or unoasc@unomaha.edu.