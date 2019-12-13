This article was originally published Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
* * *
The 15-story Kiewit Plaza has never had a 13th floor; the elevator buttons instead skip from 12 to 14. But the high-rise does have a “12-and-a-halfth floor.” At least that’s what people who work in the building call it.
The floor is used for storage, and it can only be accessed through a secret bathroom. Really. We wouldn’t joke around on today of all days.
“You know in ‘Ace Ventura’ when he goes through the bathroom to get to the shark tank? That’s what our 12-and-a-halfth floor is,” said Sarah Brandt, administrative assistant in Kiewit’s corporate communications.
This is a special case, to be sure. But, due to the superstitious nature of the number, other buildings in Omaha skip the 13th floor, too. To clarify, the elevators in these buildings don’t literally bypass a phantom 13th floor that no one can physically enter. They simply label the 13th floor as the 14th floor. It’s the infrastructural equivalent of holding your breath as you walk past a graveyard.
The city’s tallest building, the 45-story First National Tower, doesn’t list the 13th for reasons that aren’t entirely superstitious. By jumping the labels from 12 to 14, the building could cap its number of floors (not including mechanical) to a nice, even 40 instead of 39, said Brenda Dooley, senior vice president of First National Buildings.
Skipping the 13th is common for high rises, especially in cities with a lot of tall buildings.
Less than 10 percent of Manhattan condos with 13 or more stories have a labeled 13th floor, according to an estimate by the data company CityRealty. According to a Bloomberg story, a spokesman for the elevator maker Otis International estimated that 85 percent of U.S. buildings with 13-plus floors skipped the number.
Omaha buildings are a bit more comfortable with the dreaded number. There are 22 buildings in Omaha tall enough to have a 13th floor, and just four of them skip it.
Besides Kiewit and the First National Tower, the two 13-less buildings are the Kensington Tower apartments, 505 S. 16th St., and Omaha’s DoubleTree hotel.
Kensington Tower has 13 stories exactly, but bypasses the unlucky number by calling the top floor the penthouse, the building’s property manager said.
DoubleTree, like the First National Tower, just ignores the number.
“This is my fourth hotel (I’ve worked at) that’s been above 13 floors,” said Sandy Buonanni, general manager at DoubleTree, which has 19 stories. “Two had a 13th floor, but this one does not.”
When he worked at hotels that did have a 13th floor, he said, no guests ever complained when they were assigned a room up there. (Though guests did report hauntings to him when he worked at the Palmer House Hilton in downtown Chicago.)
Hotels, especially newer ones, often skip the 13th floor in an effort to cater to the superstitious anxieties of some guests. And for some guests, it is a dealbreaker. In a 2007 USA Today/Gallup poll, 13 percent (yep) of people said they would be bothered by a 13th floor room assignment. In the same article, hotel industry vet J.W. Marriott Jr. said, “It was one of the first things I learned: Don’t go to 13.”
But of course not everyone fears 13. In fact, a few of the representatives of Omaha buildings we talked to thought the idea of skipping the 13th floor was a little ridiculous.
“As we should all know, you can put the number 14 on the floor, and it is still the 13th floor,” Mike VanVoltenberg, manager of Elmwood Tower, said in an email.
At the time the Union Pacific headquarters was being built in 2002, a rep for the project pointedly noted that the 13th floor would be called the 13th floor so long as it came after 12 — unlike the First National Tower, which at the time had received media attention for skipping the floor.
Silly as the concern might seem to some, having an office on the 13th floor can cause real problems.
The law firm Engles, Ketcham, Olson & Keith, P.C. operates out of the 13th floor of the Woodmen Tower and has run into a few hiccups.
“I have been told that in the past we have had visitors for our legal services refuse to come up to our floor due to their superstition, and required rescheduling meetings,” Allison Modlin, the firm’s office manager, said in an email. She said she didn’t even know about the 13th floor superstition until someone commented on it when she badged into the floor.
Nothing bad has happened on the floor since she’s been there, she said. But the floor does have a bit of an unlucky history.
In 1987, a fire blazed across Woodmen’s 13th, doing $350,000 in damage, contained entirely to that floor. The tenant at the time was the stock brokerage firm Shearson Lehman Brothers.
Though the fire was ruled accidental, the exact cause was never determined.
It would of course be wholly irrational to believe that the fire broke out because the 13th floor was unlucky, to make a connection between two purely independent facts: 1. fire. 2. floor number. They’re not related. Of course they’re not. What nonsense.
Just try convincing a superstitious person of that.
