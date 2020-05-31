Be sure to dead-head spring flowering bulbs and perennials that have finished flowering to prevent self-seeding and put more energy back into the plant.
People are still asking if silver maple trees will produce helicopters. They will not. The killing freeze in late March burned off the flowers.
Rose sawflies are starting to damage rose bushes. The larvae on the underside of leaves can be picked off by hand or sprayed off with strong streams of water or insecticidal soaps.
Reports of yellow nutsedge are starting to come in. This grasslike perennial weed is best managed when it is small with products that have the AI sulfentrazone, halsulfuron or mesotrione.
Those small brown toadstools popping up in lawns are nothing to worry about. Mushrooms are taking advantage of the cool damp weather, and once the sun returns, they will dry up. Rake them out or mow them off.
Bagworms have not hatched.
Now is the time to prune spring flowering shrubs such as lilac and forsythia. As a rule of thumb, do not take more than one-third off at a time.
— Scott Evans, Nebraska Extension of Douglas-Sarpy Counties
