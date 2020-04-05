Jane Hirshfield, who lives in California, is one of our country’s finest poets. I found this beautiful meditation in “Poetry of Presence: An Anthology of Mindfulness Poems,” published by Grayson Books of West Hartford, Connecticut. Ms. Hirshfield’s most recent book of poetry is the newly published “Ledger: Poems” from Alfred A. Knopf, Inc.
Meeting the Light Completely
Even the long-beloved
was once
an unrecognized stranger.
Just so,
the chipped lip
of a blue-glazed cup,
blown field
of a yellow curtain,
might also,
flooding and falling,
ruin your heart.
A table painted with roses.
An empty clothesline.
Each time,
the found world surprises —
that is its nature.
And then
what is said by all lovers:
“What fools we were, not to have seen.”
