Jane Hirshfield, who lives in California, is one of our country’s finest poets. I found this beautiful meditation in “Poetry of Presence: An Anthology of Mindfulness Poems,” published by Grayson Books of West Hartford, Connecticut. Ms. Hirshfield’s most recent book of poetry is the newly published “Ledger: Poems” from Alfred A. Knopf, Inc.

Meeting the Light Completely

Even the long-beloved

was once

an unrecognized stranger.

Just so,

the chipped lip

of a blue-glazed cup,

blown field

of a yellow curtain,

might also,

flooding and falling,

ruin your heart.

A table painted with roses.

An empty clothesline.

Each time,

the found world surprises —

that is its nature.

And then

what is said by all lovers:

“What fools we were, not to have seen.”

Poem copyright 1994 by Jane Hirshfield, “Meeting the Light Completely,” from “Poetry of Presence: An Anthology of Mindfulness Poems” (Grayson Books, 2017). Poem reprinted by permission of Jane Hirshfield and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2020 by The Poetry Foundation.

