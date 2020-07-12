How much pain and anger can a good poet pack into just a few words? A lot, in this 15-word haiku by Laura Foley from her 2019 collection of poems from Headmistress Press titled “Why I Never Finished My Dissertation,” her seventh book. Foley lives in Vermont.

Black Belt

Her husband in a coma,

she in the dojo,

learning to kill with her toes.

Poem copyright 2019 by Laura Foley, “Black Belt,” from “Why I Never Finished My Dissertation” (Headmistress Press, 2019). Poem reprinted by permission of Laura Foley and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2020 by The Poetry Foundation.

