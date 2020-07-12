How much pain and anger can a good poet pack into just a few words? A lot, in this 15-word haiku by Laura Foley from her 2019 collection of poems from Headmistress Press titled “Why I Never Finished My Dissertation,” her seventh book. Foley lives in Vermont.
Black Belt
Her husband in a coma,
she in the dojo,
learning to kill with her toes.
