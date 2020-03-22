I’ve mentioned the anthology “Local News: Poetry About Small Towns” from MWPH Books, P.O. Box 8, in Fairwater, Wisconsin. Here’s one of the many poems I’ve enjoyed, by Scott Wiggerman, who lives in New Mexico. His latest book is “Leaf and Beak: Sonnets,” published by Purple Flag, 2015.

Johnsburg

At the top of the hill, a towering

Catholic church with Gothic spires,

below, a one-pump gas station,

a beauty parlor with a picture window,

at the town’s only four-way stop sign,

a convenience store with a bike stand,

and three smoke-drenched taverns,

their bars of the same solid wood

as the church’s hard benches,

only more polished, more worn down.

Poem copyright 2019 by Scott Wiggerman, “Johnsburg,” from “Local News: Poetry About Small Towns” (MWPH Books, 2019). Poem reprinted by permission of Scott Wiggerman and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2020 by The Poetry Foundation.

