Karen Head lives in Georgia, and possums seem to live everywhere. You may drive past a dead one on a roadside somewhere today. Here’s a poem in which the poet chooses to keep a safe distance from wildness. Head’s most recent book is “Lost on Purpose,” published by Iris Press in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Proximity
The young possum foraging
outside my office window
seems unconcerned by my presence —
after all, I’m the one who’s trapped.
I snack on almonds, watch
it nibble whatever it can find,
and though I am inclined to share,
I know that opening the window
will change the world.
