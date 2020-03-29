Karen Head lives in Georgia, and possums seem to live everywhere. You may drive past a dead one on a roadside somewhere today. Here’s a poem in which the poet chooses to keep a safe distance from wildness. Head’s most recent book is “Lost on Purpose,” published by Iris Press in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Proximity

The young possum foraging

outside my office window

seems unconcerned by my presence —

after all, I’m the one who’s trapped.

I snack on almonds, watch

it nibble whatever it can find,

and though I am inclined to share,

I know that opening the window

will change the world.

Poem copyright 2019 by Karen Head, “Proximity,” from “Lost on Purpose” (Iris Press, 2019). Poem reprinted by permission of Karen Head and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2020 by The Poetry Foundation.

