That sage curse, “May you live in interesting times,” has been upon us for the past few years, but here, a Kentucky poet, Jonathan Greene, offers us some reassurance that there is order in the world. Greene has a special talent for, and love of, short poems, and this is a good example of his work. This poem is from his most recent book, “Afloat,” published by Broadstone Books.
The Return
We are heartened
when each year
the barn swallows
return.
They find their old nests,
teach their young to fly,
lining up on the barn roof
for their first flight.
They remind us,
for now, some rituals
of this good earth
continue.
Poem copyright 2018 by Jonathan Greene, “The Return,” from “Afloat” (Broadstone Books, 2019). Poem reprinted by permission of Jonathan Greene and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2020 by The Poetry Foundation.
