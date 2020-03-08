That sage curse, “May you live in interesting times,” has been upon us for the past few years, but here, a Kentucky poet, Jonathan Greene, offers us some reassurance that there is order in the world. Greene has a special talent for, and love of, short poems, and this is a good example of his work. This poem is from his most recent book, “Afloat,” published by Broadstone Books.

The Return

We are heartened

when each year

the barn swallows

return.

They find their old nests,

teach their young to fly,

lining up on the barn roof

for their first flight.

They remind us,

for now, some rituals

of this good earth

continue.

Poem copyright 2018 by Jonathan Greene, “The Return,” from “Afloat” (Broadstone Books, 2019). Poem reprinted by permission of Jonathan Greene and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2020 by The Poetry Foundation.

