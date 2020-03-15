Lest we forget our vegetables, here’s a poem by James Bertolino about one of our dearest and healthiest ones. The poet lives in Bellingham, Washington, and this is from his book, “Every Wound Has A Rhythm,” from World Enough Writers, Kingston, Washington.

Carrot

The carrot says

don’t be confused

by appearances.

My lacy green

friendship with air

gives me the confidence

to make demands

of dirt. Consider me

a prospector probing

with my own gold.

Poem copyright 2012 by James Bertolino, “Carrot,” from “Every Wound Has A Rhythm” (World Enough Writers, 2012). Poem reprinted by permission of James Bertolino and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2020 by The Poetry Foundation.

