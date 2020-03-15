Lest we forget our vegetables, here’s a poem by James Bertolino about one of our dearest and healthiest ones. The poet lives in Bellingham, Washington, and this is from his book, “Every Wound Has A Rhythm,” from World Enough Writers, Kingston, Washington.
Carrot
The carrot says
don’t be confused
by appearances.
My lacy green
friendship with air
gives me the confidence
to make demands
of dirt. Consider me
a prospector probing
with my own gold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.