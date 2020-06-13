20200614_liv_cheesecake

This peanut butter cup brownie cheesecake was a hit. 

 KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

When quarantine hit, my monthly girls night out was forced to move online. Though it was great to see my friends, Zoom just wasn’t quite the same.

Last week, we finally decided it was OK to have a socially distanced outdoor get-together. To celebrate the milestone, I needed to find a fun new recipe to try.

This Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Cheesecake was the perfect, decadent dessert to welcome my friends to my backyard. The rave reviews it received ensures I’ll make it again.

Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Cheesecake

FOR THE BROWNIE LAYER

1 box brownie mix

½ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup water

1 egg

½ cup mini semisweet chocolate chips

FOR THE CHEESECAKE LAYER

3 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened (regular or low-fat)

1¼ cups granulated sugar

3 eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup creamy peanut butter

24 miniature Reese’s peanut butter cups, chopped

20200614_liv_cheesecake(2)

This peanut butter cup brownie cheesecake is decadent.

FOR GANACHE AND TOPPING

1 cup milk chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate chips

¼ cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

16 miniature Reese’s peanut butter cups, chopped

TO MAKE THE BROWNIE LAYER

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together brownie mix, oil, water and egg.

3. Fold in chocolate chips.

4. Spread batter into the bottom of a well-greased 9-inch springform pan.

5. Bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted 2 inches from the side comes out with moist crumbs.

6. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

7. Meanwhile, prepare cheesecake layer.

TO MAKE THE CHEESECAKE LAYER

1. In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.

2. Add sugar, and beat until combined.

3. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

4. Beat in vanilla and creamy peanut butter.

5. Fold in chopped Reese’s peanut butter cups.

6. Pour batter evenly over brownie layer.

7. Return to oven for 40-50 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown, and the center is slightly jiggly.

8. Cool in the pan on a wire rack.

9. Run a knife around the edge, and release the sides of the pan to remove cheesecake.

TO MAKE GANACHE AND TOPPING

1. In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips, heavy cream and butter.

2. Microwave on high at 30-second intervals until chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.

3. Pour ganache over cooled cheesecake.

4. Sprinkle with chopped peanut butter cups.

5. Allow 10-15 minutes for ganache to set. Cut and serve.

Adapted from thegoldlininggirl.com

17 Omaha-area ice cream places you need to try



kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email