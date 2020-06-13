When quarantine hit, my monthly girls night out was forced to move online. Though it was great to see my friends, Zoom just wasn’t quite the same.
Last week, we finally decided it was OK to have a socially distanced outdoor get-together. To celebrate the milestone, I needed to find a fun new recipe to try.
This Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Cheesecake was the perfect, decadent dessert to welcome my friends to my backyard. The rave reviews it received ensures I’ll make it again.
Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Cheesecake
½ cup mini semisweet chocolate chips
3 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened (regular or low-fat)
3 eggs, at room temperature
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1 cup creamy peanut butter
24 miniature Reese’s peanut butter cups, chopped
1 cup milk chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate chips
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
16 miniature Reese’s peanut butter cups, chopped
TO MAKE THE BROWNIE LAYER
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together brownie mix, oil, water and egg.
3. Fold in chocolate chips.
4. Spread batter into the bottom of a well-greased 9-inch springform pan.
5. Bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted 2 inches from the side comes out with moist crumbs.
6. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes.
7. Meanwhile, prepare cheesecake layer.
TO MAKE THE CHEESECAKE LAYER
1. In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.
2. Add sugar, and beat until combined.
3. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
4. Beat in vanilla and creamy peanut butter.
5. Fold in chopped Reese’s peanut butter cups.
6. Pour batter evenly over brownie layer.
7. Return to oven for 40-50 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown, and the center is slightly jiggly.
8. Cool in the pan on a wire rack.
9. Run a knife around the edge, and release the sides of the pan to remove cheesecake.
TO MAKE GANACHE AND TOPPING
1. In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips, heavy cream and butter.
2. Microwave on high at 30-second intervals until chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.
3. Pour ganache over cooled cheesecake.
4. Sprinkle with chopped peanut butter cups.
5. Allow 10-15 minutes for ganache to set. Cut and serve.
