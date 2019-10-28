Nebraska’s weird and very weird superstitions

In 1933, a woman named Margaret Cannell wrote a research paper for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln compiling hundreds of Nebraska superstitions.

A few of the beliefs listed in “Signs, Omens, and Portents in Nebraska Folklore” are familiar. Most are baffling. Here are 13 of our favorites:

» “When a snake is killed and hung up, it will rain. The higher the snake is hung, the harder it will rain.”

» “To keep a person from asking for a drink at night, place a glass of water under the bed; do not tell the person, have faith, and he won’t ask for a drink.”

» “If a girl names apple seeds for various men friends and sticks them to her face, the seed which stays on longest indicates the name of her future husband.”

» “If a number of girls shake a black cat in a new quilt and the cat jumps out, the girl at whom the cat jumps is the next to be married.”

» “If you sneeze before breakfast on Sunday morning, you will hear of a death before the end of the week.”

» “It is bad luck to move a broom.”

» “It is bad luck to tell anyone 'good luck.'”

» “If your nose itches, somebody’s coming with a hole in his breeches.”

» “Tangles in your hair are a sign the rats have slept in it.”

» “If you eat chicken gizzards, you will become good-looking.”

» “If you sing in bed, you are lazy.”

» “Children blow the seeds from a dandelion head. If they all go at one breath, the mother does not need the child. If more than one breath are needed to blow away all the seeds, the child is wanted.”

» “To keep witches away, tie up the head in newspapers at night.”

— Blake Ursch