Poets Tom Montag and David Graham have just published a fine anthology, “Local News: Poetry About Small Towns,” from MWPH Books, P.O. Box 8, in Fairwater, Wisconsin. Here’s one of the many poems I’ve enjoyed, by Peggy Trojan, who lives in Wisconsin. Ms. Trojan published her first poem in 2010 at the age of 77. “All That Matters: Collected poems 2010-2018” is her fifth book.
Noon Hour
Unless hot lunch at school
was serving something special
like corn chowder
and baking powder biscuits
or creamed chipped beef
potatoes and brownies
I went home
to what my
mother made
like most town kids
Jack walked the furthest
almost to the river
to his unpainted house
by the railroad tracks
We all knew nobody was there
his mom at the tavern already
He always came back
just in time for the bell.
