Alberto Rios is a highly acclaimed American poet who lives and teaches in Arizona. I found this poem of community and peace in “Poetry of Presence: An Anthology of Mindfulness Poems,” published by Grayson Books of West Hartford, Connecticut. The most recent book by Rios is “A Small Story about the Sky,” from Copper Canyon Press.

We Are of a Tribe

We plant seeds in the ground

And dreams in the sky,

Hoping that, someday, the roots of one

Will meet the upstretched limbs of the other.

It has not happened yet.

We share the sky, all of us, the whole world:

Together, we are a tribe of eyes that look upward,

Even as we stand on uncertain ground.

The earth beneath us moves, quiet and wild,

Its boundaries shifting, its muscles wavering.

The dream of sky is indifferent to all this,

Impervious to borders, fences, reservations.

The sky is our common home, the place we all live.

There we are in the world together.

The dream of sky requires no passport.

Blue will not be fenced. Blue will not be a crime.

Look up. Stay awhile. Let your breathing slow.

Know that you always have a home here.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Poem copyright 2014 by Alberto Rios, “We Are of a Tribe,” from “Poetry of Presence: An Anthology of Mindfulness Poems” (Grayson Books, 2017). Poem reprinted by permission of Alberto Rios and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2019 by The Poetry Foundation.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription