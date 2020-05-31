This bed includes Fireworks goldenrod, Canna lily, Little Bluestem grass, smooth blue and New England aster, false sunflower, sand lovegrass, Missouri evening primrose, Joe Pye weed, variegated Canna lily, wild petunia and non-native lespedeza.
Giant goldenrod is Steve Rothe’s favorite wildflower.
He loves how it attracts a variety of pollinators. But even so, it’s not a garden plant he would necessarily recommend. Nebraska’s state flower spreads freely and does not pull easily.
Rothe, a veteran gardener who lives near Westside High School, has found a solution. He contains the goldenrod in a “thug” garden in the middle of his backyard with other spreading species such as Ohio Spiderwort, panicle aster, golden Alexander and verbena. They self-seed and can spread by rhizomes.
“There’s a number of local plants I let fight it out,” he said.
Many people love the idea of planting wildflowers but then aren’t happy with the results, especially if the wildflowers start taking over their gardens.
Rothe says it’s all about putting the right plant in the right place. That might take some experimenting, he said, especially if, like him, your strength isn’t garden design.
His approach is to include as many pollinator and bird-friendly plants as possible while creating an aesthetically appealing modern garden.
His borders are a mix of ornamentals and wildflowers. New England aster, monarda and penstemon are among his favorites as well as coneflower and butterfly milkweed.
Non-natives such as Veronica and some cultivars of Agastache are great for attracting pollinators, he said.
Variegated Canna lily, which has a tropical look, can give a garden bed a splash of color that makes other plants look good, he said. And containers planted with flowers can add prettiness to the landscape. He has more than 100 clustered on his deck and patio.
“I try to use as many local natives as possible,” he said. “I try to make it appealing.”
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
