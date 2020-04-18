As I contorted myself in front of two bathroom mirrors with the elegance of a walrus and inched an electric shaver dangerously close to my hairline, two thoughts came to mind.
I really should have taken more yoga classes, because flexibility would be handy with this social distancing task. And I really miss my friends at the Copper Pin Salon in the Old Market.
Like many across the world staying indoors to limit the spread of COVID-19, I’m learning many things about myself. One minor, yet harsh lesson: I’m an embarrassment to all the brilliant hairstylists out there waiting for the curve to flatten so they can resume their livelihoods.
For the first time in my life, long hair races past my shoulders. I love it, and it has become part of my identity.
Now in the hour of battle, as I sit on the edge of the sink and place my foot on a nearby wall to steady my frame, I’m terrified of the buzzing tool of the devil occupying my hand.
The razor’s cord threatens to dislodge from the wall socket because I’m not nimble enough to lean closer without sliding off the countertop in what would be a chain reaction of unmentionable consequence.
The confidence I possessed moments earlier watching one of those self-guided YouTube haircut videos, now gone. Just the cold embrace of a foggy hand mirror making it impossible to know my target.
I cower and decide to leave my locks alone. They mean much more than style to me. I feel confident in myself with them — something not exactly consistent over my first 36 years on Earth. In the middle of this pandemic, I really don’t want to throw a badger into the cave that is my mental health.
So I decide to just shave the sides of my head. “It will look super cool!” I proclaim to the elephant statue on the counter waiting for the three-ring circus to begin.
I dig my toes into the wall and violently flash the hand mirror from side to side and watch my image transform into the most beautiful mullet ever seen. I would have been the envy of the trailer park where I grew up in Kansas.
No blood, a somewhat clean hairline and, most importantly, a sense of pride.
I blast Jackyl’s “I Stand Alone” from my iPhone as I take a selfie for Instagram. I’ve earned my social distancing haircut badge, if there was such a thing.
I will wear with it pride the first time I visit my wonderful stylist at Copper Pin Salon after we return to the world. And then I shall slink into the chair so she can fix the terrible mess that I’ve made of my head.
