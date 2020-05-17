Bring your vitamin A-game into the kitchen with a meat-and-potatoes dinner that’s sure to be a grand slam with the fam.
Not Your Mama’s Meatloaf
Serves 4
WHAT YOU NEED
2 cloves garlic
2 tablespoons fresh parsley
1 onion
¼ cup panko (Japanese-style bread crumbs)
¾ teaspoon salt
Pepper, to taste
20 ounces ground beef (ground organic chicken could be substituted)
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 tablespoon ketchup
4 sweet potatoes
12 ounces green beans
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons good olive oil
WHAT YOU DO
1. Heat oven to 450 F.
2. Mince garlic and chop parsley.
3. Halve and peel onion. Grate one half into a large bowl and add minced garlic, chopped parsley, panko, ground beef and salt. Season with pepper and mix with hands to combine.
4. In a small bowl, combine vinegar and ketchup.
5. Divide meat mixture into four equal portions and shape into single-serving loaves. Place on lightly oiled baking sheet and brush each loaf with ketchup mixture.
6. Bake for 25 minutes.
7. Peel and dice sweet potatoes into half-inch pieces. Place in a medium pot of water and bring to a rolling boil. Cook for 10 minutes or until tender.
8. Wash green beans. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet and bake in oven at 450 F for 15 minutes or until slightly crispy.
9. Mash sweet potatoes until smooth. Add butter and honey. Stir until combined. Add salt and pepper to taste.
10. Once meatloaf is done, plate meatloaf, green beans and sweet potato mash. Serve and enjoy!
Recipe adapted from HelloFresh
