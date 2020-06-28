I had fresh mint I needed to use, so I turned to Google for ideas. A recipe for Mojito Slush popped up, so I gave it a try. The original instructions called for mixing the frozen slush with Fresca. I’m not a fan of aspartame, so I experimented with 7UP. But the sweetness was over the top. Mixing the frozen slush with 1 cup water made it just right. I’m proclaiming this one my signature drink of summer. Cheers!
Mojito Slush
Mojito Slush combines rum, mint and lime.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1 (3-ounce) box of lime gelatin
2 (12-ounce) cans frozen limeade concentrate, thawed
1 cup Fresca, chilled (see note)
Lime wedges and fresh mint leaves for garnish
1. In a small bowl or measuring cup, dissolve the gelatin mix with the sugar in 1 cup boiling water. Add 1 cup fresh mint leaves, and steep, covered, for 20 minutes. Pour liquid through a sieve into a 2½-quart freezer container. I used a metal mixing bowl to make it easy to scoop out the frozen limeade when ready to serve. Discard mint leaves. 2. Stir in the limeade concentrate, cold water, Fresca and white rum. Cover and freeze overnight or until set. 3. When ready to serve, scoop about 1 cup of the limeade slush mixture into a serving glass. Pour in enough chilled Fresca (about 1 cup) to fill the glass. Garnish with fresh mint and lime wedges. Note: I substituted 1 cup water for the Fresca. To serve the slush, I used both lemon/lime soda and water. Both were good substitutes. 16 Omaha-area ice cream places you need to try
Christy Creme
Christy Creme, a tiny seasonal ice cream and burger shack nestled in a Council Bluffs neighborhood, is celebrating its 65th season in business this summer. Their menu consists of cones, sundaes, malts, milkshakes, floats and a new sherbet flavor every day.
Address: 2853 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs
Phone: 712-322-2778
Website:
christycreme.com
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Coneflower Creamery
Coneflower is giving your old favorites a run for their money with creative-but-palatable flavors, a 'farm-to-cone' approach that means all milk and cream is local, seasonal flavors and toppings so homemade they even make their own sprinkles.
Address: 3921 Farnam St.
Phone: 402-913-2399
Website:
coneflowercreamery.com
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dairy Chef
Sarah Baker Hansen said the soft serve ice cream at Dairy Chef came close to Zesto’s — thick and creamy. But part of the charm of eating at a place like this is simply the experience, she said. Order at a window, take a seat at a picnic table, enjoy.
Address: 3223 N. 204th St., Elkhorn
Phone: 402-289-4414
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dairy Twist
At Dairy Twist in Bellevue, you'll find "ice cream so airy that it might have been whipped like butter," according to Sarah Baker Hansen's
2014 ice cream Food Prowl.
Address: 2211 Lincoln Road, Bellevue
Phone: 402-292-1303
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dolci Old Market
Dolci Old Market offers ice cream treats and petite Italian desserts. Sarah Baker Hansen said "kids will love the ice cream, and parents will love the Italian classics, sized for a perfect after-dinner treat while strolling the Old Market."
Address: 1003 Howard St.
Phone: 402-345-8198
Website:
dolcioldmarket.com
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Doozie’s Burgers & Homemade Ice Cream
Locally owned, Doozie's offers 10 different homemade ice cream flavors, which are rotated daily.
Address: 321 Comanche St. in Council Bluffs
Phone: 712-256-0398
Website:
www.dooziescb.com
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
eCreamery
Omaha ice cream store eCreamery, which started in 2007, has been featured on “Shark Tank” and “The Price is Right.” CEO Abby Jordan said its sales have grown by 10% to 20% annually.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Farine + Four
The bakery might be known for their bread, but they also have house-made ice cream in a cooler at the front of the shop.
Address: 3020 Leavenworth St.
Phone: 402-905-2432
Website:
farineandfour.com
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Freezing Thai Rolled Ice Cream
The ice cream at Freezing is chopped, spread and rolled on a freezing cold surface before being served. Among the flavors at Freezing are the Monkey Business, the Giant Green and the Miss Nilla Waffles.
Address: 1918 S. 67th St.
Phone: 402-558-8686
Website:
freezingne.com
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Goodrich Dairy Ice Cream
At Goodrich you’ll find all kinds of ice cream treats, including cones, sundaes, malts, shakes, floats, banana splits and more. They’re known for their fun ice cream flavors, too, such as bubble gum (with multi-colored bubble gum pieces).
Goodrich Dairy has multiple locations in the area. To see the full list, click
here.
Website:
goodrichicecream.com
KATY GLOVER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Helados Santa Fe
At Helados Santa Fe in South Omaha, Sarah Baker Hansen found surprises during her 2014 Food Prowl for the best ice cream. The restaurant’s “bread” ice cream was named the best creative flavor, and the taste testers loved the strawberry ice cream, which was full of dried, gummy bits of fruit.
Address: 4807 S. 24th St.
Phone: 402-731-1344
Website: Check out their
Facebook page.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Jones Bros.
Along with its famous cupcakes, Jones Bros. sells delicious ice cream with an array of flavors such as birthday cake.
Address: 2121 S. 67th St.
Phone: 402-884-2253
Website:
jonesbroscupcakes.com
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
La Michoacana
Sarah Baker Hansen wrote of her experience: "The chocolate, actually Mexican chocolate, tasted strongly of cinnamon, similar to one of those red cinnamon disc candies."
Address: 4002 S. 24th St.
Phone: 402-734-6059
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mixins Rolled Ice Cream
Mixins offers rolled ice cream and is located just west of the Old Market. Their rolled ice cream comes in an assortment of flavors — cotton candy, birthday cake and strawberry cheesecake, to name a few — and toppings.
Address: 1405 Jackson St.
Phone: 402-578-1793
Website: Check out their
Facebook page.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ted and Wally’s
Sarah Baker Hansen called Ted and Wally's one of Omaha's most popular and charismatic ice cream stops. While there, be sure to try one of their creative flavors, like chocolate balsamic.
Address: 1120 Jackson St.
Phone: 402-341-5827
Website:
tedandwallys.com
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zesto
At Zesto, a summertime staple, you'll find vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and twist cones (and waffle cones), as well as sundaes, floats, shakes, malts and more.
Address: 8608 N. 30th St., 7130 N. 102nd Circle.
Website:
omahazesto.com
SARAH BAKER-HANSEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.