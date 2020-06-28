I had fresh mint I needed to use, so I turned to Google for ideas. A recipe for Mojito Slush popped up, so I gave it a try. The original instructions called for mixing the frozen slush with Fresca. I’m not a fan of aspartame, so I experimented with 7UP. But the sweetness was over the top. Mixing the frozen slush with 1 cup water made it just right. I’m proclaiming this one my signature drink of summer. Cheers!

Mojito Slush

20200620_liv_mojito

Mojito Slush combines rum, mint and lime.

Yields about 2 quarts

Prep time: 30 minutes

1 (3-ounce) box of lime gelatin

2 tablespoons sugar

1 cup boiling water

1 cup fresh mint leaves

2 (12-ounce) cans frozen limeade concentrate, thawed

2 cups cold water

1 cup Fresca, chilled (see note)

1 cup white rum

Lime wedges and fresh mint leaves for garnish

1. In a small bowl or measuring cup, dissolve the gelatin mix with the sugar in 1 cup boiling water. Add 1 cup fresh mint leaves, and steep, covered, for 20 minutes. Pour liquid through a sieve into a 2½-quart freezer container. I used a metal mixing bowl to make it easy to scoop out the frozen limeade when ready to serve. Discard mint leaves.

2. Stir in the limeade concentrate, cold water, Fresca and white rum. Cover and freeze overnight or until set.

3. When ready to serve, scoop about 1 cup of the limeade slush mixture into a serving glass. Pour in enough chilled Fresca (about 1 cup) to fill the glass. Garnish with fresh mint and lime wedges.

Note: I substituted 1 cup water for the Fresca. To serve the slush, I used both lemon/lime soda and water. Both were good substitutes.

Source: tasteofhome.com

