Cars drive through the Elk Meadows at the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland last spring.

It was a wild scene Friday and Saturday as a record-setting number of visitors made their way to the Simmons Safari Park’s season opening.

The drive-thru park in Ashland saw 7,663 visitors on Friday, beating the previous record of 2,735 visitors that was set last year on Sept. 1.

As a thank you to all zoo members, Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium memberships will be honored for admittance to the park through April 30. And to thank the community for its support, prices are being lowered for nonmembers through April 30.

Pricing during this time: $6 for adults (12 and over), $4 for children (3 to 11), $5 for seniors (65 and over) and free for children 2 and under.

Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Prices will increase May 1.

“Our guests have been very appreciative that the Wildlife Safari Park is open, even though it has been a lot more crowded than normal. Everyone just seems really happy to be doing something,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Simmons Safari Park.

The park will be drive-thru only until at least April 30. Hiking trails, the visitor center, the Hands-On Corral, Eagle Aviary, and the Bison Overlook and Nature Play Area are closed.

The Wildlife Safari Park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

