It’s a house the Blandingses would have loved. Lori Krejci made sure of that.
“I went out of my way to keep everything pretty much original,” Krejci said. “So it keeps with the story.”
The Omaha architect didn’t know when she bought the home west of 72nd and Cass Streets that it was one of 73 built across the United States as an RKO promotion for the 1948 comedy “Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House.”
Around 30,000 people paid $1 to enter a drawing to win the residence, which came furnished and was equipped by General Electric. Richard Willey of Council Bluffs won the home, but then sold it to Dr. Michael Crofoot and his wife, Julie, who raised six kids there.
It’s the ninth house that Krejci has purchased and transformed, not to mention updates at several rental units. She hates to say flipped, because she put a year into the project. It just went on the market for $485,000.
“It was actually a house for sale in really bad shape,” she said. “Those are the ones that are my favorite. The worse shape they are, the better. I don’t mind getting dirty and working hard.”
Just like the Blandingses, played by Cary Grant and Myrna Loy in the movie, Krejci faced lots of challenges. She had planned to paint the house, but had to side it instead because of the state of the wood. A working boiler had to be replaced because, despite several repairs it, continued to leak carbon monoxide.
Air conditioning and spray foam insulation were added, the kitchen remodeled, electrical and plumbing updated and windows replaced. Both the basement and attic were finished, giving the house 3,200 square feet of living space. The backyard was landscaped and fenced.
She paid extra to have the original shutters and front door restored so they could stay with the house.
“Eighty percent of my budget, you don’t see,” Krejci said. “The plumbing, boiler, electrical, HVC. The stuff behind the wall. Twenty percent is for the pretties.”
Despite that long list, Krejci, 58, said the transformation was smooth.
She works with million-dollar homes in her job, so buying and updating houses on her own gives her a chance to do something she enjoys at a much lower price point.
She started with the makeover of a foreclosure at 49th and Blondo Streets for her daughter, Frankie, who was going to medical school to become a pathologist. Krejci couldn’t afford to hire anyone to update it, so she and Frankie did it themselves.
The following eight houses have helped pay for her kids’ education. A degree in architecture for Dakota, the start of classes at the University of Nebraska at Omaha for Remi to become an art teacher, and a Skutt education for Winter.
Krejci works with the same trusted tradespeople on each house. She helped hang drywall and wallpaper, put up kitchen cabinets and did the tile work from the foyer into the kitchen. Grouting was held up by two surgeries for carpal tunnel syndrome.
She has only one full-time assistant, Santiago Lopez. Her kids help, too, especially in the summer. All three boys were there this week helping Krejci lay sod.
Krejci likes to add an original art piece to each finished house, too. For this one, she created a nearly life-size fabric sculpture of a horse. She and Frankie did a macramé wall hanging for the third floor; Dakota drew a toucan; and Remi did a 3D metal cube sculpture.
Krejci had big plans for the unveiling of this house before the coronavirus hit. She had thought it would be fun to show the movie at a local theater, followed by an open house. She also wanted to do a tour for the neighbors.
To Krjeci’s dismay, because she’s proud of the work done on the house, that’s all been shelved.
“This one is special,” she said. “A lot of homes don’t usually have any significance. I give it a little bit of life. It’s going to be a great house. It’s ready for the next 60 years for somebody.”
