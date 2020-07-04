Ten-year-old Caleb Bishop loves bragging to his friends about the home theater in his backyard. He’s got lots of “Avenger” movies to choose from and a supply of popcorn and theater-style candy, just like the real deal.

“Caleb is a huge fan,” stepmom Stephanie Bishop says. “Anytime he can have popcorn and be outside watching a movie, he’s definitely all about it.” Three half-sisters enjoy coming over, too.

The setup isn’t just for the kids in the family. Dad Chris loves Nebraska football and is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, so their backyard setup allows him to watch night games on the big screen, when weather permits.

The couple purchased their Pravette projector online over a year ago, and project on a 10-foot-by-4-foot cotton screen that hangs on the backside of the house.

The home theater is part of a redo of their backyard that started last summer and includes a cement patio with a metal gazebo, high-top table and chairs, two sleeping couches and a fire pit. This week, the Bishops are finishing work on a patio extension that will provide more seating — and an end to bug bites from sitting in the grass.

Outdoor room

Chris and Stephanie Bishop are turning their backyard in the Dundee neighborhood into an outdoor living space. Tiki torches help keep bugs away.

The Bishops had seen outdoor setups, and decided it was a good option instead of having to pay for theater tickets and treats for five. The family experience was attractive as well.

“We thought it would be a fun way to have the kids together and have a good time,” Stephanie said.

They looked locally for a projector, but couldn’t find one to fit their budget. Their online purchases of a projector and screen were a bargain at $200 each.

Kevin Cavanaugh, vice president and sales consultant at Stereo West Home Theater Store, said prices for home theater systems vary widely.

“The crazier systems, I’m sure, are going to get up to $10,000-plus,” he said.

Movie snacks

Caleb Bishop and his half-sisters, from left, Lorilei, Terilyn and Melody Evans, reach for their favorite snacks before Tuesday night’s backyard showing of “The Emoji Movie.”

Besides the projector and screen, some type of audio system is needed as a source for movies, games and shows. Blu-ray, Roku, Apple TV or cable are options.

One of Stereo West’s installers built a cart for a customer who had a projector, receiver, Blu-ray DVD player, built-in speakers and a retractable extension cord. It could be moved anywhere in the yard.

The Bishops’ projector is hooked up to their Xbox, and connected by cable to their TV. You can also use a computer or iPad.

“The reason we didn’t do that is because we didn’t want to download movies,” Chris said. “We wanted to have Netflix and all that.”

So far, their setup has worked well and gets used at least a couple of times a month. A patio extension will give them more room to socially distance if they want to have a few friends over.

Stephanie said the only thing she would change is investing in a screen they can fold and move. But their cotton version can be washed, if needed.

“For the amount of money we spent, we are extremely happy,” she said. “We didn’t have to invest a ton of money, and we get to have the experience that we wanted.”

