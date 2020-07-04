The Bishop family’s backyard is a people magnet on movie nights. Stephanie Bishop says her stepson, Caleb, 10, center, is a huge fan of their popup home theater. His dad, Chris, has spend the past two summers adding features to their outdoor living space.
Stephanie and Chris Bishop invested about $400 in their projector and screen. They say they’re happy with their choice, although a freestanding screen would have given them more flexibility with their setup.
The Bishop family’s backyard is a people magnet on movie nights. Stephanie Bishop says her stepson, Caleb, 10, center, is a huge fan of their popup home theater. His dad, Chris, has spend the past two summers adding features to their outdoor living space.
CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Bishop hangs a cloth projection screen on the back of his house for movie night with the family. The screen is about 10 feet wide.
CHRIS CHRISTEN\THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephanie and Chris Bishop invested about $400 in their projector and screen. They say they’re happy with their choice, although a freestanding screen would have given them more flexibility with their setup.
Ten-year-old Caleb Bishop loves bragging to his friends about the home theater in his backyard. He’s got lots of “Avenger” movies to choose from and a supply of popcorn and theater-style candy, just like the real deal.
“Caleb is a huge fan,” stepmom Stephanie Bishop says. “Anytime he can have popcorn and be outside watching a movie, he’s definitely all about it.” Three half-sisters enjoy coming over, too.
The setup isn’t just for the kids in the family. Dad Chris loves Nebraska football and is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, so their backyard setup allows him to watch night games on the big screen, when weather permits.
The couple purchased their Pravette projector online over a year ago, and project on a 10-foot-by-4-foot cotton screen that hangs on the backside of the house.
The home theater is part of a redo of their backyard that started last summer and includes a cement patio with a metal gazebo, high-top table and chairs, two sleeping couches and a fire pit. This week, the Bishops are finishing work on a patio extension that will provide more seating — and an end to bug bites from sitting in the grass.
The Bishops had seen outdoor setups, and decided it was a good option instead of having to pay for theater tickets and treats for five. The family experience was attractive as well.
“We thought it would be a fun way to have the kids together and have a good time,” Stephanie said.
They looked locally for a projector, but couldn’t find one to fit their budget. Their online purchases of a projector and screen were a bargain at $200 each.
Kevin Cavanaugh, vice president and sales consultant at Stereo West Home Theater Store, said prices for home theater systems vary widely.
“The crazier systems, I’m sure, are going to get up to $10,000-plus,” he said.
Besides the projector and screen, some type of audio system is needed as a source for movies, games and shows. Blu-ray, Roku, Apple TV or cable are options.
One of Stereo West’s installers built a cart for a customer who had a projector, receiver, Blu-ray DVD player, built-in speakers and a retractable extension cord. It could be moved anywhere in the yard.
The Bishops’ projector is hooked up to their Xbox, and connected by cable to their TV. You can also use a computer or iPad.
“The reason we didn’t do that is because we didn’t want to download movies,” Chris said. “We wanted to have Netflix and all that.”
So far, their setup has worked well and gets used at least a couple of times a month. A patio extension will give them more room to socially distance if they want to have a few friends over.
Stephanie said the only thing she would change is investing in a screen they can fold and move. But their cotton version can be washed, if needed.
“For the amount of money we spent, we are extremely happy,” she said. “We didn’t have to invest a ton of money, and we get to have the experience that we wanted.”
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.