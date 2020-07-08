LINCOLN — Nebraska child care providers that have struggled because of the coronavirus can get help from a pair of federally supported relief funds.
One targets providers that have stayed open but seen incomes drop as state directives limited the number of children in their care. The stabilization grants can make up for lost income, pay for extra cleaning supplies and cover other expenses. Family child care homes can get a one-time award of $3,500 and child care centers can get $5,550.
The second aims to encourage providers that closed because of the coronavirus to reopen. Priority for the grants will go to providers that commit to reopen within 30 days after getting the money, participate in state quality improvement initiatives and serve low-income families or children of essential and emergency workers. Family child care homes can get $2,000 and centers can get $3,000.
State officials are working with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation to process applications and provide payments. For more information, visit the foundation's website, https://www.nebraskachildren.org/childcare-providers-covid-19-information-and-resources.html.
