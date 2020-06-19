Tips for starting a pollinator garden

Pollinators are active from spring to fall. Choose from a palette of plants that will offer flowers starting in March and blooming through October.

Have five different species of plants blooming in spring, summer and fall. Plant each species in groups of three or more. Yes, if you do the math, we just gave you permission to buy 45 new plants

It is estimated that there are 200 to 500 native bees in Nebraska. The majority of those bees are solitary and are either tunnel-nesting or ground-nesting. Provide access to bare soil for ground-nesting bees.

Pollinators need access to water. Use an old metal pie pan, add pea gravel and fill with water. Change out the water every third day.

Flies are the second-most important pollinator, followed by beetles, butterflies and moths.

Avoid the double form of flowers. They’ve been modified, and that often removes the pollen and nectar sources or makes them harder to access.

Start small. All gardens need upkeep and keeping the pollinator garden at a manageable size that you are comfortable with will make it more enjoyable and rewarding

Observe your garden at different times of the day. Pollinators come in all shapes, sizes and colors.

Scott Evans, Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service