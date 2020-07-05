Omaha Fashion Week producer Brook Hudson is no stranger to innovation.
“We’re reinventing all the time,” she says of 13 years of runway shows created with husband and OFW founder Nick Hudson. “But COVID-19 has really pushed us to make dramatic changes.”
For starters, the Fall 2020 presentation is moving to a hybrid format — with live and digital ticketed experiences prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets are on sale now at omahafashionweek.com.
“This one has a lot of moving parts,” Hudson said of the Aug. 27-29 runway shows at the Omaha Design Center.
“We felt compelled to do the digital production because we understand that, despite all of our safety precautions, some fans may not feel comfortable coming to a live show. And with limited capacity, we knew many fans wanting to be there in person might not get tickets in time. A digital option was the next best thing.”
Venue capacity is being held at 40% to allow for 6 feet of social distance between groups of guests and a new runway configuration that will double the number of front-row seats.
Tickets to the live event range from $80 to $125 and include valet parking, cocktails and canapes by celebrity chef Tyler Wiard of Bravo’s “Top Chef” series.
Arrival times for guests are being staggered according to ticket level, and food will be plated and delivered to guests at their seats. The digital event will be streamed at the same time as the live event, beginning at 8 p.m. with the first collection on the runway. Tickets are $40, with a freewill donation component for patrons hosting private watch parties.
“We’re excited about experimenting with a digital production because it allows us to share so much more information with viewers about our designers, and what it’s like backstage, and how this whole production comes together,” Hudson said.
Twenty-five designers will be vying for more than $5,000 in prizes over the three-day event, scaled back from five days in previous years. Each runway show will feature a mix of emerging and featured designers, with the top five in each category advancing to Saturday’s finale for a chance at a Golden Sheers award in their category.
Live-show attendees will be required to complete a screening questionnaire via email or text the day of the show.
The OFW team will make arrangements with anyone experiencing symptoms to exchange in-person tickets for livestream tickets, with notification required by noon the day of the show, Hudson said.
Guests can also expect temperature checks at the door and live-stream access for anyone turned away. Masks will be required of OFW staff and are strongly encouraged for guests, Hudson said.
OFW’s Pop-Up Shop will be paused this season to make room for an expanded, socially distanced backstage area for models.
“We aim to keep talent and guests as safe as possible,” Hudson said.
Models will do their own hair and makeup under the tutelage of Professional Omaha Beauty Alliance Members via pre-runway Zoom sessions. Hudson also is planning for a few beauty pros and students to be on-site to troubleshoot and handle last-minute touch-ups.
“I don’t know of a lot of events that are hybrid,” Hudson said. “But with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, groups are going to have to innovate going forward.
“We thought about canceling, but once we understood the phases of reopening and saw the demand from designers wanting to participate, we said, ‘There’s got to be a way to make this happen.’ ”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.