Omahan Mary Lynn Kardell needs your help so she can help people in the community.

marylynn.jpg.jpeg

Mary Lynn Kardell is one of 10 finalists hoping to win a $20,000 grant from Siggi’s Dairy.

The registered dietitian for the Nutrition Edge is one of 10 finalists hoping to win a $20,000 grant from Siggi’s Dairy. After national voting, three will receive the funds that will allow nutrition professionals to develop innovative ways to improve health in their communities.

Hundreds of people applied, and Kardell says each of the finalists’ ideas are different. Her goal is to provide the education to help vulnerable individuals in Omaha develop the food preparation skills and tools they need to transform food items they receive from food pantries into nourishing meals.

“A lot of people were getting food but didn’t know what to do with it,’’ she said. “What is happening is a lot of food is going to waste.’

People that live in food deserts, where few grocery stores are available, often turn to fast food instead and don’t learn how to cook.

Kardell’s goal is to help teach people in those areas to learn how to cook with some of things donated to food pantries that they might not be familiar with; things like dried beans or canned tuna or mushrooms.

If you'd like to help Kardell win, go to siggis.com/starters to vote for her proposal, "Food Pantry to Table: Helping the Hungry Learn to Turn Available Food Into Meals."

“It seems like there is a really big void in this area across the country,’’ Kardell said. “With COVID-19, this is a huge need we can address right now.’’

Kardell offered these quick and easy recipes, all approved by her three children. 

Stuffed Baked Potato

1 medium-to-large sweet or regular potato

1/4 can of beans (black, pinto, great northern, kidney)

1/4 cup cheese

1/2 cup frozen vegetables

Salt and pepper to taste

Butter or margarine if desired.

Instructions:

Clean/ scrub potato under water.

Prick the potato multiple times with fork, making holes to allow for the steam to release.

Wet a paper towel with water and wring out. Wrap entire potato in damp paper towel and place directly in microwave.

Cook on high power for 5 minutes in microwave. Turn potato over and cook on high for an additional 3 minutes. Check to make sure a fork can easily pierce the cooked potato. If it is not, re-wrap the potato and cook for 2 more minutes on high.

While the potato is cooking, place 1/2 cup of frozen vegetables in a microwave-safe bowl with 1 tablespoon of water. Cover with plastic wrap. Open canned beans and spoon out 1/4 cup, rinse beans in water, drain water and and let dry on a clean towel.

After 5 minutes, turn over the potato, add the frozen vegetables to the microwave and microwave both the potato and vegetables for the final 3 minutes left. Check to make sure vegetables are fully cooked.

Drain the liquid from the vegetables.

Cut the potato length-wise, add strained beans, vegetables, cheese and season with salt and pepper or butter or margarine to taste.

Tortilla Roll-Up

marylynn2.jpg.jpeg

A tortilla roll-up can be made with canned or fresh fruit.

1 large tortilla

2 tablespoons peanut butter or other nut butter

1/4 cup dried or 1/2 strained canned or fresh fruit

Granola or nuts (optional)

Instructions:

Take a large tortilla, spread peanut butter or other nut butter all over tortilla.

Sprinkle on dried, strained canned on fresh fruit.

To add crunch, sprinkle on granola or nuts.

Roll the tortilla up and either cut into bite-size pieces or eat whole.

No-Bake Pizzas

marylynnpizza.jpg.jpeg

No-bake pizza is easy to put together.

1 whole English muffin, naan or tortilla

1/2 cup cheese of choice

Pizza or pasta sauce

Canned sliced mushrooms, olives, artichokes, beans or other toppings (drain liquid and dry on paper towel)

Instructions:

Cut English muffin, naan or tortilla in half

Toast each half in a conventional toaster

Add pizza sauce, veggies and top with cheese.

Put in the microwave on a low setting to melt the cheese. Watch carefully and start with only 10-15 seconds at a time until cheese melted. Microwave cooking time can vary.

Overnight Oats

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup milk, water or yogurt

Instructions:

Mix equal parts of oats and liquid together until you see no clumps. Cover with a lid, and chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight.

When ready to eat, place in the microwave for one minute if prefer warm. Use a microwave-safe jar.

Add peanut butter, nuts, fruit, honey, maple syrup or flax or chia seeds for added flavor and nutrients

Overnight oats typically stay good in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Black Bean Wrap

On a tortilla, mash handful of drained and rinsed black beans with a fork.

Sprinkle with a pinch of cumin, a pinch of paprika, and handful of cheddar cheese. Roll up and microwave for 30 seconds. Serve with salsa.

Open-Faced White Bean Sandwich

Mash white beans with 1 teaspoon oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Toast bread and spread with the bean mixture. Top with strained canned or fresh veggies.

