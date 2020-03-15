On the road again
Just can’t wait to get on the road again ...
That Willie Nelson refrain couldn’t ring truer for Dianne and Mike Laferla.
For the past year, the Omahans have been livin’ the dream — trippin’ the USA.
And even with COVID-19 concerns, they have no plans to give up their nomadic ways anytime soon.
“Scared? No. Cautious? Sure,” Dianne said. “The flu is more of a threat.”
The couple’s adventure started in March 2019, when they sold their Ginger Woods lake home in western Douglas County and most of its contents, put the rest in storage and hit the road in a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup equipped to tow a newly purchased Coachmen Catalina travel trailer.
Two days into their adventure, a hefty tree limb came crashing down on the RV.
“That changed our whole schedule,” Mike said.
It was just as well. He has back trouble, and a flareup in January had given him second thoughts about his ability to set up and tear down a campsite each night.
Accommodations switched to hotels, Airbnb rentals and private homes through an online group called Trusted House Sitters.
It helps that their daughter-in-law works for Marriott Hotel Reservations and they qualify for the family rate with breakfast, Dianne said.
So far, the Laferlas have logged more than 27,000 miles on a post-retirement journey that has taken them to 15 states, mostly in the West, Southwest and South and along the Gulf, Atlantic and Pacific coasts. They plan to check off at least six more states in 2020.
“You have no idea how much fun we’re having,” Dianne said by email this month. “Mike says we have to be somewhere, so why not on the road?”
Most recently, the couple roamed New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada, visiting friends and family and soaking up the beauty of the region’s seven national parks. Southern Utah and Colorado are next as they creep back to the Omaha metro area for mid-April dental and medical checkups and visits with grandkids. Home base will be a campground in Blair, where they keep a camper year-round.
* * *
On the road again
Goin’ places that I’ve never been
Seein’ things that I may never see again ...
Dianne, 68, and Mike, 61, have traveled internationally, but hadn’t seen much of the U.S. before last year. When Dianne gave up a career in IT support in January 2018, she spent a month traveling alone, visiting friends and relatives in several states. She had intended to do more solo traveling for the fun of it in 2019. But then Mike retired from daily operations of the family business (Dante Pizzeria Napoletana) and suggested they tour America’s highways and byways together.
“Insurance was a major part of the puzzle,” Dianne said of the pieces that had to fall into place.
“At first, I thought we’d look at specific places to winter in the coming years,” Dianne said of their itinerary. “Then Mike said, ‘We may not decide on one place in particular.’ ”
One thing is certain: “If we ever settle down, I’d have to think about the importance of access to a beach,” Dianne said. She loves the sand and surf and warmth. “Feet in the water with a coastal breeze and life is good.”
They’re traveling light, with just the bare necessities in the covered bed of their F-150: two zero-gravity chairs, a large beach umbrella, a coffee maker and two mugs, a set of chef’s knives, a few other basic kitchen utensils — and a portable bar.
They each have a couple of suitcases filled with clothing appropriate for the climate they’re visiting. If the weather turns crazy, they simply shop at thrift stores for near-new threads to get by.
Their mail goes to a postal box in Omaha, and they bank online. Portable electronics and Wi-Fi keep them connected to friends and relatives and the world.
As for their cost of living: “It’s probably cheaper than pulling a camper and probably about the same as living at home,” Mike said.
While there’s no monthly mortgage or utility payment, they do have the expense of a climate-controlled storage unit in Omaha, cellphones, insurance (health and accident), food, gas and admission to events and attractions.
Housesitting gives them an opportunity to cook meals for themselves, but otherwise they mostly eat out and hit roadside delis for a smörgåsbord of appetizers and snacks.
A $10 lifetime senior pass to U.S. national parks (purchased during a limited-time offer) has been their best travel bargain.
* * *
Here we go, on the road again
Like a band of Gypsies we go down the highway
We’re the best of friends
Insisting that the world keep turning our way
And our way is on the road again ...
Mike does all the driving and uses Google Earth extensively.
“I don’t like to drive more than six hours a day, and we don’t drive at night,” he said.
Dianne navigates, arranges lodging in the direction they’re traveling and shares fun facts about sites along the day’s route.
“Sometimes we just go somewhere just to go,” Mike said. “Two hours out of our way is nothing to us anymore.”
“We can usually plan on the fly,” Dianne chimed in.
Their best source of local info: The person working behind the hotel registration desk.
Mike is a history nut. Planes, ships, battlefields and historic sites always warrant a side trip or detour. Once, they drove three hours from San Antonio to Austin, Texas, for the United States Grand Prix. The Formula 1 race was on Mike’s bucket list.
Weird town festivals always are fun. Last fall, they stumbled upon the Wurstfest in New Braunfels, Texas.
“It’s like Omaha’s La Festa Italiana with a German theme,” Mike said.
And then there was Bark in the Park in Corpus Christi, Texas.
“I’m easily entertained,” Mike said of the festival that included a Howl-o-Ween pet costume contest.
Speaking of pets, the Laferlas have done a fair share of pet sitting in exchange for lodging, arranged through a national organization that screens its members.
In Carlsbad, New Mexico, they had a “riot” caring for three dogs, one cat and two horses for a week.
An experience in Jacksonville, Florida, was an education with six Great Danes in a small house for two weeks.
“Live and learn,” Dianne said.
Dog walking has been good exercise for Mike, who also does a series of daily stretches recommended by his physical therapist and hikes when he can.
Sunrises and sunsets along the Gulf, Atlantic and Pacific coasts; starry nights in the desert; cabin stays in the wilderness; cliff dwellings and Grand Canyon vistas; giant turtles, raptors, wild monkeys, iguanas and exotic birds all have been part of Dianne’s Facebook highlights reel the past 12 months.
“We saw so many birds in Costa Rica my head exploded,” Mike said of a monthlong adventure in Central America. “I just put down the binoculars and enjoyed them.”
A “splurge” cruise to the Bahamas included a chance encounter with Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Nassau.
They’ve also taken a couple of nostalgic trips to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, where they spent their honeymoon 27 years ago.
Being together 24/7 works for two reasons: They’re best friends, and they’ve learned to give each other space. He steals off to read. She goes for walks with camera in hand.
For evening entertainment, they might catch some live music or treat themselves to a special meal.
But mostly, they just soak up their surroundings — and enjoy a cocktail from that portable bar.
“There’s no effort,” Dianne said. “We’re not high-end people.”
After family time in Omaha from mid-April through mid-July, the Laferlas will fly to Alaska for a month. A granddaughter lives in Anchorage.
Autumn will be spent on the East Coast, catching the turning leaves and visiting historic sites. Then it will be time to head back to Omaha for the December holidays.
And after that?
Maybe a trip overseas. Dianne dreams of an extended stay in Sicily someday ...
“The next two years are up in the air,” Mike said. “There are too many places to see.”
