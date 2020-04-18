We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Michele Minnick has been doing Facebook Live tours so customers of the Garden Gallery in Elkhorn can see all the beautiful flowers without leaving their living rooms.

Sidewalk Saturdays and Sundays allow people to purchase plants and containers from their car. She’s experimenting with one-on-one sales, too.

Mulhall’s Home + Garden is conducting all of its seminars on Facebook Live, including the Urban Ag School hosted by community partners at The Big Garden and City Sprouts.

“I think more than ever, people are wanting to start growing their own food, so we’re glad to be able to be a part of the effort this year,” said Sarah Vanek, education and outreach manager.

Garden centers across the area are being inventive — and careful — as they figure out how to keep customers coming to their stores while also keeping them safe from the coronavirus.

Gardening season is expected to take off this weekend after what is hoped is the end of frigid temperatures. For many, like Lanoha Nurseries, phone sales have already been brisk.

“We have been extremely busy, and we are business as usual for the most part while we still enforce guidelines outlined by the CDC,” said Jamey Conrad, director of marketing at Yard Market Nursery.

Social distancing isn’t difficult with 10 acres of products to browse, he said. But Yard Market as well as most other nurseries are offering curbside pickup and delivery as well.

At Cirian’s Farmers Market, signs remind customers to stay 6 feet apart.

“We have a piece of plexiglass separating you from a cashier, hand sanitizer, plastic gloves, and even baby wipes,” said co-owner Austin Cirian. “We’re only allowing three customers at a time inside to pay. Once we get really busy, we’ve even talked about closing our gates and only allowing so many people in to shop.”

The Loveland Grass Pad has revamped its shopping area to create more space for customers to exercise social distancing. They are making sure to clean and sanitize the store, but people can drive up to pick up orders, too.

Canoyer Garden Center has also set up its store to follow CDC rules and will do one-way traffic similar to many grocery stores.

Owner Brad Canoyer said his staff is bracing for a big spring, especially if cold weather is in the past. Customers are chomping at the bit to start gardening, he said, but he preaches patience. It’s not quite time to plant annuals, and he said no one needs to worry about nurseries running out.

“I’m not concerned about people not wanting to spend or buy,” he said. “It’s going to be the other way. People are buying who have never bought before. It’s about how do we manage that number of people through the building.”

Steps that garden centers are taking:

Benson Plant Rescue, 7224 Maple St. Limited weekend hours. Masks required indoors. Limit of 10 people indoors and out. Call 402-551-1879.

Campbell’s Nursery, 2342 S. 40th and 5625 Pine Lake Road, Lincoln. Open to walk-ins. Curbside pickup and delivery. Visit campbellsnursery.com, call 402-423-1133 or email shop@campbellsnursery.com.

Canoyer Garden Center, 11240 S. 66th St. Open to walk-ins. Pickup and delivery available. Go to canoyergardencenter.com and shop now. Order at 402-932-0555.

Cirian’s Farmers Market, 4911 Leavenworth St. Open to walk-ins. Pickup and delivery available. Go to Cirian’s Facebook page or call 402-551-1879.

Dee-Sign Landscaping, 8530 Blondo St. Inside of store is closed, but outside areas are open. Photos and videos of merchandise on Facebook and Instagram; curbside service. Go to dee-signlandscaping.com or call 402-392-1444.

Earl May Garden Center, 9229 West Center Road: Open to walk-ins. Online orders for in-store/curbside pickup or delivery at shop.earlmay.com or call 402-391-9778.

Estate Landscape Nursery, 3501 N. 72nd St.: Closed to walk-in business. Storefront pickup and delivery. Wholesale flowers for fundraisers. Taking call-in and email orders at danielle@estatenursery.com or 402-571-5300.

Garden Gallery, 2721 N. 206th St., Elkhorn. Open to walk-ins. Virtual greenhouse tours. Curbside pickup and delivery. Go to facebook.com/thegardengalleryelkhorn/ to view plants. Call 402-707-0056 to place orders or for questions.

Indian Creek Nursery, 303 N. Saddle Creek Road. Open to walk-ins. Curbside pickup and delivery. Call 402-558-5900, visit indiancreeknursery.com or reach out through Facebook messenger.

Janousek Florist and Greenhouse, 4901 Charles St. Open to walk-ins in greenhouse. View flowers at omaha-florist.com, and Janousek’s will deliver. Call in orders at 402-556-5652

Lanoha Nurseries, 19111 West Center Road. Open to walk-ins. Curbside pickup and delivery. Call 402-289-1788 or visit lanohanurseries.com/special-garden-center-offerings.

Loveland Grass Pad, 9900 F St. Open to walk-ins. Curbside pickup. Call 402-331-5262 to place orders.

Mulhall’s Garden + Home. 120th Street and West Maple Road. Open to walk-ins. Online ordering for drive-through pickup available at togo.mulhalls.com. For questions or additional products, call 402-496-0700.

Robert’s Nursery, 6056 N. 156th St., 9951 N. 45th Court: Open to walk-ins. Phone orders, curbside pickup and delivery. Call 402-551-3654 or go to robertsnurseries.com to see general ideas.

Giveaway for heroes

Sun Valley Landscaping is asking people to nominate health care heroes and tell their stories.

To nominate someone, visit the Sun Valley Landscaping Facebook page and comment about a deserving person.

Someone will be chosen on Friday to receive a lawn and landscape makeover worth $500.

Paul Fraynd, CEO and partner at Sun Valley, said health care workers are doing inspiring work, and his company wants to show its gratitude.

“At the end of the day we are a landscaping company and we want to give back the best way we know how, bringing enjoyment to outdoor spaces in the Omaha community,” general manager Ashly Neneman said.

