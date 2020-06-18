Visitors to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium this fall should feel like they’ve traveled to the Pacific Northwest when they enter the zoo’s newest sea lion exhibit.
Crews are beginning to put the final touches on Owen Sea Lion Shores, a roughly $26 million project that will give people a “nose-to-nose” view of the marine mammals, said Dennis Pate, the zoo’s president and CEO.
As people wind their way through the exhibit — passing a sandy beach where children can play and an above-ground sea lion viewing window — they will slowly descend until they reach a large "sea cave" located 12 feet below the surface of a 275,000-gallon saltwater pool.
The cave features a 40-foot viewing window that will provide an underwater, up-close view of sea lions interacting with one another and gliding through the water.
“They are just ballerinas underwater,” Pate said Thursday during a tour provided to local press.
Owen Sea Lion Shores is expected to open to the public sometime near Labor Day.
Pate said zoo officials viewed hundreds of photos of the Pacific Northwest — specifically the Vancouver Island area off the coast of Washington and Canada — to ensure a realistic design. Exhibit elements include common sights along shorelines: artificial mussels, seaweed and starfish; an eagle's nest; and a large waterfall.
Located in the northern part of the zoo, the exhibit is surrounded by Douglas fir and various spruce trees and faux rock walls, some of which were repurposed from the former Durham Bear Canyon, the site of the new sea lion habitat.
Pate said the exhibit is “probably our best attempt yet at a true immersion-style exhibit, where you walk in here and you are in the Pacific Northwest.”
The sea lions should find their new digs more comfortable and realistic than the current exhibit. Two wave machines will push and pull the water in ways that mimic how natural waves rebound off rocks in the ocean. The pool will have pockets of warm and cool water — another naturally occurring aspect of the ocean.
A separate "pupping beach" with shallow water will give newborn sea lion pups a space to learn to swim. It takes them about six to eight weeks to get their sea legs, Pate said.
"I don't know of any other zoo that's ever done one of these," he said of the pupping beach.
The zoo currently has six sea lions. A seventh from California will eventually join them. The display was designed for up to 10.
The exhibit offers some kid-centric spaces. A beach near the entrance will let them combine water and sand to craft and play. A small cave designated for children offers another space to view the sea lions underwater.
Visitors will be able to watch trainers interact with the sea lions or catch the creatures sunning on rocks at a 175-person amphitheater.
Owen Sea Lion Shores is one of the final projects included in a 2010 15-year master plan to transform the zoo. The exhibit was fully funded by previous donations that were earmarked specifically for the project, Pate said.
Zoogoers currently cannot visit indoor exhibits, and they're limited to a one-way path that begins at the southern entrance. Anecdotally, Pate said, he would estimate that between 10% and 50% of guests have been wearing masks.
"We really want people to wear masks while they're at the zoo," he said.
Adhering to the state's directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
Adhering to the state's directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time.
Joe Richmond, Louis Richmond, 3, and Tanner Zimmerman, 3, all of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Sea lions at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday, June 07, 2020. This was the first weekend the zoo reopened to guests after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
People watch the sea lions at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
Giraffes at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Monkeys at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Visitors at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday, the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Paw prints painted on the sidewalk help visualize social-distancing recommendations at animal viewing areas at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha.
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
Misters spray at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Barricades keep people walking on one-way paths at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
An elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors check out the outdoor exhibits at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Rhinos at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
Ostriches at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
