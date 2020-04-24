Tomato

All-America Selection "Celebrity'' is one of the tomatoes recommended by the Nebraska Extension staff.

 ALL-AMERICA SELECTIONS

There are so many varieties to choose from once you’re ready to plant your garden.

Rookie or not, it’s hard to know which one might be the juiciest or most flavorful.

So, we’ve made it easier for you by asking gardeners at Nebraska Extension offices to share their favorite varieties.

Beans: Contender, Kentucky Blue (Pole), Mascotte, Roma II

Beet: Detroit Dark Red, Chioggia

Broccoli: Eastern Magic, Gyspy

Brussels sprouts: Hestia, Jade Cross

Cabbage: Early Jersey Wakefield, Red Dragon (Napa), Minuet (Savoy)

Cantaloupe: Athena

Carrot: Bolero, Purple Haze, Thumbelina

Cauliflower: Attribute, Snow Crown

Collards: Champion, Georgia

Corn: Ambrosia, Silver Queen

Cucumber: Homemade Pickles, Marketmore 76, National Pickling, Spacemaster

Eggplant: Black Beauty, Orient Express, Patio Baby

Fennel: Antares

Kale: Prizm, Red Russian, Redbor

Lettuce: Buttercrunch, Little Gem, Salad Bowl, Red Sails

Okra: Burgundy, Clemson Spineless

Onion (scallion): Evergreen Long White, Tokyo Long White

Onion (bulb): Cippolini, Walla Walla

Peas: Patio Pride, Oregon Sugar Pod II, Super Sugar Snap

Pepper (sweet): California Wonder, Gypsy, Sweet Banana

Pepper (hot): Emerald Fire (jalapeño), Hungarian Hot Wax, Poblano

Potato: Clancy, Kennebec, Red Pontiac, Russet Burbank, Yukon Gold

Pumpkin: Early Sweet Sugar Pie, New England Pie

Radish: Cherry Belle, French Breakfast, Watermelon

Spinach: Bloomsdale Long Standing

Squash: Bush Delicata, Early Summer Crookneck (yellow), Saffron (yellow), Sunburst, Winter Honeybaby (butternut)

Swiss Chard: Bright Lights

Tomato: Brandywine, Cherokee purple, Celebrity, Early Girl, Mountain Rouge, Patio Choice Yellow (cherry), Roma, Sweet Million (cherry)

Turnip: Purple Top White, Tokyo Cross

Watermelon: Crimson Sweet, Moon and Stars, Sugar Baby

Zucchini: Black Beauty, Fordhook

10 plants to think about putting in your garden this year

