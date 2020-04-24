There are so many varieties to choose from once you’re ready to plant your garden.
Rookie or not, it’s hard to know which one might be the juiciest or most flavorful.
So, we’ve made it easier for you by asking gardeners at Nebraska Extension offices to share their favorite varieties.
Beans: Contender, Kentucky Blue (Pole), Mascotte, Roma II Beet: Detroit Dark Red, Chioggia Broccoli: Eastern Magic, Gyspy Brussels sprouts: Hestia, Jade Cross Cabbage: Early Jersey Wakefield, Red Dragon (Napa), Minuet (Savoy) Carrot: Bolero, Purple Haze, Thumbelina Cauliflower: Attribute, Snow Crown Collards: Champion, Georgia Corn: Ambrosia, Silver Queen Cucumber: Homemade Pickles, Marketmore 76, National Pickling, Spacemaster Eggplant: Black Beauty, Orient Express, Patio Baby Kale: Prizm, Red Russian, Redbor
Lettuce: Buttercrunch, Little Gem, Salad Bowl, Red Sails
Okra: Burgundy, Clemson Spineless Onion (scallion): Evergreen Long White, Tokyo Long White Onion (bulb): Cippolini, Walla Walla Peas: Patio Pride, Oregon Sugar Pod II, Super Sugar Snap Pepper (sweet): California Wonder, Gypsy, Sweet Banana Pepper (hot): Emerald Fire (jalapeño), Hungarian Hot Wax, Poblano Potato: Clancy, Kennebec, Red Pontiac, Russet Burbank, Yukon Gold Pumpkin: Early Sweet Sugar Pie, New England Pie Radish: Cherry Belle, French Breakfast, Watermelon Spinach: Bloomsdale Long Standing Squash: Bush Delicata, Early Summer Crookneck (yellow), Saffron (yellow), Sunburst, Winter Honeybaby (butternut) Swiss Chard: Bright Lights Tomato: Brandywine, Cherokee purple, Celebrity, Early Girl, Mountain Rouge, Patio Choice Yellow (cherry), Roma, Sweet Million (cherry) Turnip: Purple Top White, Tokyo Cross Watermelon: Crimson Sweet, Moon and Stars, Sugar Baby Zucchini: Black Beauty, Fordhook 10 plants to think about putting in your garden this year
Black cherry
Black cherry: Rapidly maturing native tree with fragrant white flowers in spring followed by small red cherries that turn black in late summer. At least 47 species eat the fruit, including the eastern bluebird, red-breasted grosbeak and northern flicker. Excellent pollinator plant for early-season bee species; larval host for eastern tiger swallowtail and viceroy. And it makes a great shade tree, often reaching more than 50 feet in height.
NEBRASKA STATEWIDE ARBORETUM
Bitternut hickory
Bitternut hickory: Relatively fast-growing with bright yellow fall color and smooth bark. In spring, long flowering catkins dangle like tinsel. Best growth on deep, rich soils. Larval host for the luna moth, walnut sphinx. Nuts consumed by birds, squirrels and other wildlife.
NEBRASKA STATEWIDE ARBORETUM
Pagoda dogwood
Pagoda dogwood: Distinctive horizontal branching. Fragrant, yellow/white flowers in flattened cymes in late spring followed by black fruits relished by songbirds. Prefers organic, well-drained soils, and grows to 15 to 20 feet. Native to Iowa, Minnesota and Missouri. A great accent tree near a deck or patio.
NEBRASKA STATEWIDE ARBORETUM
Juneberry, Downy
Juneberry, Downy: Beautiful snow-white flowers that bloom in spring give way to edible, dark purple, blueberry-like fruits. Bluish-green leaves turn orange-red in fall. Full- to part-sun, tolerates a range of soil conditions. Native to southeast Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATEWIDE ARBORETUM
Oak, Dwarf Chinkapin
Oak, Dwarf Chinkapin: Native to southeast Nebraska, this low-growing, multistemmed oak starts producing acorns at a very early age. Good yellow fall color. Eventually reaches the size of a redbud tree — 15 to 20 feet tall and wide.
NEBRASKA STATEWIDE ARBORETUM
Plum, Chickasaw
Plum, Chickasaw: Profuse flowering and fruiting make this southern Great Plains shrub a nice alternative to wild plum. This species offers a more tree-type growth reaching up to 15 feet or more. Native to Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.
NEBRASKA STATEWIDE ARBORETUM
Snowberry
Snowberry: This thicket-forming shrub is easy to grow in a variety of soils. Its berries ripen in early fall and persist into late fall. It is an important source of late-season food for ring-neck pheasant, robin and cedar waxwing. Grows to 4 to 6 feet and can be pruned back hard each spring.
NEBRASKA STATEWIDE ARBORETUM
Buttonbush
Buttonbush: A favorite of bees; honey-scented; important summer nectar source; waterfowl feast on seed heads in late fall. A native of lowland, swampy areas, this large shrub can grow in a variety of soils and is also drought-tolerant. Grows to 12 to 15 feet. Larval host for sphinx moths and tawny-edged skipper, among others.
NEBRASKA STATEWIDE ARBORETUM
Hazelnut, American
Hazelnut, American: Easy-to-grow suckering shrub that grows naturally along the woodland edge, seldom growing outside the canopy of larger trees. Tolerates full sun, but does best in part-shade and shelter from strong winds. Some years are copious fruit crops relished by a variety of critters. Can grow up to 10 feet high and wide.
NEBRASKA STATEWIDE ARBORETUM
Viburnum, blackhaw
Viburnum, blackhaw: The blue-to-black fruits are some of the best for attracting songbirds. Good fall color. Becomes a small tree with age. Native to southern Great Plains.
NEBRASKA STATEWIDE ARBORETUM
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.