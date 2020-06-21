What they are looking for

Douglas County Historical Society: Photos of life during this time in Omaha, Ralston, Waterloo and Elkhorn. Also collecting interviews with Douglas County residents.

The Durham Museum: Handwritten letters, photos, journals, art and artifacts (objects) related to the local experience.

El Museo Latino: Latino, Latino American and Latino Immigrant experience through digital images, oral history and stories.

Great Plains Black History Museum: Artifacts (objects), and digital content to document the African American community experience.

History, Nebraska: Objects, photos, journal entries, and other media to document the views and responses of individuals, businesses, organizations, and communities.

Sarpy County Museum: Objects related to Sarpy County, its communities and their people. Ideally, the museum would be looking for objects such as signs, masks, receipts, letters/journals or photos, experiences and anything else to help further tell this chapter in history from a local Sarpy County perspective.

UNO Libraries’ Archives and Special Collections: Photos, journal entries, reflections, interviews, photo essays, drawings, plays, and other creative forms of documenting that reflects your own experience during this time.

UNMC McGoogan Library of Medicine: Launching a campus-wide project to encourage UNMC and Nebraska Medicine students, staff, faculty and alumni to document their personal experiences and contribute them to the library archive. Submissions of all physical and digital materials are welcome.