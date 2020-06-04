Fresh mint is handy to have for flavoring drinks and for recipes, and it’s easy to grow. In fact, many gardeners would tell you mint is actually too easy to grow, considering its annoying habit of overtaking other plants in its path.
But luckily, it doesn’t take much effort to corral mint. One easy way is to plant mint in a large repurposed plastic nursery pot. Dig a hole large enough to sink the pot into the ground, leaving just a couple of inches of the rim above ground.
With this method, it’s important to pull the mint pot out of the ground every spring, divide the mass of roots with a knife, then replant only a small portion back into the pot. Mint likes a rich organic soil, so I use a mix of half compost, half soil in the pot. The compost helps hold the extra moisture that mint needs to thrive. There is no need to add extra fertilizer.
One spring, I forgot to divide my mint and some of its roots escaped out the holes in the bottom of the pot. Now I’m careful not to neglect this easy but important job. The bonus: Dividing the mint produces lots of healthy starts to share with others.
Cut off and dispose of any mint flowers as soon as you see them. You want to keep the plants from setting seeds for two reasons: Mint spreads not only from roots but also by seeds. And because mints don’t grow true from seeds, the flavor of any seed-grown mint is likely to be disappointing.
Mint grows well in full sun or part shade. Plants often look better if they have a little afternoon shade, which helps keep the soil from drying out so fast. When rains fail, it’s important to keep mint watered.
Spearmint and peppermint are the most common, but there are many other mints, some winter-hardy, some not. Some smell like citrus, some like chocolate, and others like apples. Most have aromatic green leaves but a few have dark or variegated foliage. The best way to choose mints is to take a sniff of each kind offered in the herb section at your garden center.
If you’re growing more than one kind of mint, it’s a good idea to separate them in the garden to avoid the chance of cross-pollination spoiling each special flavor.
Harvest mint leaves whenever you need them throughout the growing season. This will encourage each mint plant to produce more leaves, not flowers.
Rabbits and other animals seldom bother mints, thanks to the aromatic foliage.
If you want to preserve mint for winter use, just hang small bunches upside down to dry or spread leaves on a cookie sheet in an oven set at its lowest possible setting. You can also use a food dryer to quickly take out the moisture.
