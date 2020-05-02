May the Fourth be with you as you turn your “Star Wars” movie marathon into a party with these cute treats.
Check out some Ewok cookies and other Jedi approved snacks.
Chewbacca Bites
WHAT YOU NEED
11-ounce bag caramel bits
Large marshmallows
Chocolate rice cereal (we used Cocoa Krispies)
Bamboo skewers
WHAT YOU DO
1. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or waxed paper.
2. Melt caramel bits according to package instructions. Pour cereal into a large bowl for dipping.
3. Put a marshmallow on a skewer and dip in melted caramel, covering the bottom and sides. Then dip into the cereal until the caramel is covered.
4. Place dipped marshmallow on prepared cookie sheet; let caramel set.
Source: momtastic.com
Lightsaber Pretzel Rods
WHAT YOU NEED
Pretzel rods
Green candy melts
Blue candy melts
Red candy melts
Semi-sweet chocolate chips
Mini M&M’s milk chocolate candies
WHAT YOU DO
1. Melt the candy coating according to package directions, being careful to keep the candy from overheating. If the candy coating is overheated, it will be too thick. You can add 2 teaspoons vegetable shortening or coconut oil to help thin the candy, but do not add any other type of liquid as the candy will seize and harden.
2. Pour candy coating over two-thirds of pretzel rod and shake gently to remove excess.
3. Place pretzel rod on waxed paper or parchment paper. Allow candy coating to set completely.
4. Transfer melted chocolate chips to a piping bag or plastic zip-top bag with the corner snipped. Drizzle over the end where the candy meets the pretzel.
5. Before the chocolate sets, gently pick up pretzel rod and move to clean wax paper. Press two mini M&M’s into the chocolate.
6. Let pretzel rods dry completely before packaging or serving. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Adapted from theinspirationedit.com
Princess Leia Cupcakes
WHAT YOU NEED
Box cake mix
Cupcake wrappers
White frosting, divided
Chocolate frosting
Food coloring: red, yellow, pink
Chocolate-filled cream sandwich cookies
WHAT YOU DO
1. Bake cupcakes per box instructions. Cool.
2. Frost cupcakes. You can either frost white or tint some of the white frosting a light peach color. To get peach, mix frosting with one part red and three parts yellow food coloring. An offset spatula makes frosting cupcakes super easy, but the back of a butter knife (the non-serrated edge) also works. If you are using a butter knife, add a little extra frosting to ensure an even coat.
3. Put chocolate frosting into a piping bag with a small round tip or into a plastic zip-top bag, with a corner narrowly clipped to create a piping bag. Test the flow on a piece of paper before you start piping and adjust as needed. For Leia’s bangs, work from the top center of the cookie to the outside edge; repeat to the opposite edge, keeping the sweeps of the bangs symmetrical.
4. Add a dot of frosting to two cookies to secure them to either side of the cupcake as Leia’s hair buns. Gently hold the cookies in place and count to five. They should adhere to the cupcake, and give Leia her signature hairstyle.
5. Using chocolate frosting, pipe dots for Leia’s eyes.
6. Tint remaining white frosting pink. Put frosting in a piping bag or zip-top bag with a clipped corner. Pipe on a smile. Alternately, use a pink smile-shaped sprinkle for her mouth.
Adapted from delish.com
Gingerbread Ewok Cookies
WHAT YOU NEED
For the dough
⅔ cup unsalted butter at room temperature
¾ cup brown sugar
⅔ cup molasses
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon allspice
½ teaspoon ground cloves
For the decorations
½ to 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Teddy bear-shaped cookie cutter
WHAT YOU DO
1. Beat the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute.
2. Add the brown sugar and molasses. Beat at medium-high speed until well combined.
3. Add the egg and vanilla and beat on high speed for 2 minutes. Be sure to scrape the sides of the bowl to ensure that ingredients are well-incorporated.
4. In a separate large bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, allspice and cloves).
5. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, stirring until just combined.
6. Divide the dough in half. Shape each half into a disc, wrap tightly in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours, or overnight.
7. Heat oven to 350 F and line a couple of cookie sheets with parchment paper.
8. Take one disc of dough and roll it out onto a floured work surface to about ¼-inch thickness. Sprinkle the dough surface with additional flour if dough starts to get too sticky.
9. Cut out teddy bear shapes. Press the end tips of a fork into the surface of the dough to create the impression of fur. Reroll any scraps and continue cutting shapes until the dough is used up. Repeat with the second dough disc.
10. Place the shapes onto prepared cookie tray, about 1 inch apart. Bake for 9 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool for 5 minutes on the tray before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
11. Once the cookies are cooled, melt the semi-sweet chocolate chips. Transfer to a piping bag or zip-top plastic bag with small corner cut out. Pipe a face and hood onto the Ewoks. Allow chocolate to set completely before serving.
Sources: indecisionandcake.com and sallysbakingaddiction.com
